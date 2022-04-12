Anthony Mackie recalls "mind-blowing" phone call telling him he'd be Captain America

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finished with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson becoming the new Captain America. The Disney Plus series featured him coming to terms with taking over the mantle from Steve Rogers after being handed the shield in Avengers: Endgame.

Now, the actor has opened up about how exciting it was to receive the phone call that he’d officially got the part. Mackie said on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards that this was a "mind-blowing" experience.

The Marvel star also shared how important it was for his family to watch him become the iconic character. Per Comicbook.com (opens in new tab), he said: "As a Dad of boys, it's really cool when your kids can see you do something that they can watch."

Mackie continued: "We do all these movies, most of them our kids can't watch. But my kids were actually able to sit down and eat popcorn and watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, or Avengers, or all those movies. At this point, everything I do is for my little boys, so that's the fun part."

Mackie was rumored to have signed on for Captain America 4 last summer, but the movie has yet to be officially confirmed. Details have been sparse about exactly what will happen next but it’s likely to pick up where Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended.

