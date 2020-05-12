Capcom plans to release "multiple major new titles" before March 2021

“Multiple major new titles” are in the works at Capcom, and will likely be out before March 2021, the Japanese publisher and developer has confirmed in its latest quarterly financials report.

The full report has been published online and evaluates its record up to the financial year ending March 2020, offering an insight into how Capcom expects to perform across the foreseeable future, including its plans for new releases.

Read more (Image credit: Capcom) Resident Evil 3 managed to heal my childhood fear of the Nemesis

Aside from promoting a digital strategy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and boosting sales of existing titles such as Resident Evil 3 Remake and Monster Hunter World, the company confirms its intention to launch a number of major, unannounced games between now and the end of March 2021.

What those games could be is anyone's guess, but rumours of Resident Evil 8 have been circulating for some time now, while Capcom has plenty of other IP to drawn from its well of licenses, such as Dino Crisis and Street Fighter.

There's also the question of next-gen. With the release of PS5 and Xbox Series X scheduled to hit markets this Holiday, does Capcom have any ambition to exploit those new platforms with remasters of existing titles or an enticing launch exclusive? Hopefully it won't be too much longer until we learn more.

For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2020 and beyond, or watch our 60 second review on Resident Evil 3 Remake below.