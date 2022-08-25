Cap and Black Panther go toe-to-toe in Captain America: Symbol of Truth #5 advance preview

After four issues of tension and plenty of questions, Sam Wilson, AKA Captain America, will face off against T'Challa, AKA the Black Panther, in September's issue of Captain America: Symbol of Truth. And it's a bloody fight from the start.

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Captain America: Symbol of Truth, written by Tochi Onyebuchi, illustrated by R.B. Silva, colored by Jesus Aburtov, and lettered by Joe Caramagna, has followed Sam as he attempts to find the root of a vibranium smuggling ring. The material is fundamental to Wakanda's economy, and it's also a major part of Captain America's history because his shield is made from the material.

Throughout the series, the villain White Wolf and his ally Crossbones have continued to scheme, and in issue #5, readers will see everything come to a head. Sam has finally made his way to Wakanda itself, and the Black Panther isn't happy about it.

A preview from the issue shows Sam and T'Challa fighting it out, with Sam questioning whether it's a fair battle given that T'Challa is wearing his Panther costume and he doesn't even have his shield. He also calls back to a line that MCU fans will certainly recognize, though a different Captain America said the words on the big screen.

Check out interior pages from Captain America: Symbol of Truth #5 below.

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #5 will be available September 28.

