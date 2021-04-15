Call of Duty: Warzone hackers using night vision goggles, which aren’t even in the game

Call of Duty: Warzone hackers have figured out how to give themselves night vision goggles in the battle royale.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a tough game even when everyone is on a level playing field, so pour one out for this unfortunate Twitter user who ran into this mega-hacker.

Hackers are evolving We need to have a talk.... @RavenSoftware Auto pings everyone in lobby, has night vision goggles in warzone, never seen this from a hacker before pic.twitter.com/DAVeoUdZjsApril 13, 2021 See more

It's not the only video doing the rounds of hackers finding out how to get night vision goggles into the game. The clip below show PerfectEfficiency8 spectating the player that killed them in Warzone, and they have some serious nonsense going on.

The night vision goggles do exist in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, which runs on the same engine as Warzone, but this is the first time we’ve seen someone use them in the battle royale side of the game. The hacker isn’t exactly taking advantage of them in the clip, given that they use them in the middle of the day, but it’s still wild to see that they’ve managed to put them in the game. Amusingly, the hacker’s aimbot was their downfall in this match, according to the video poster who said that they died after their aimbot kept locking onto zombies instead of players. A bit of karma, at least.

Hopefully the developers, Raven Software, can get rid of this latest string of hackers and cheaters in an update soon. We know they’re about to trigger the Warzone nuke event and wipe out Verdansk anyway, so here’s hoping all the cheaters get left behind while we’re on the shiny new map. After all, their recent ban wave has seen them kick out 475,000 cheaters from the game, so a few more couldn't go amiss.

Warzone Season 3 | Warzone nuke event | Call of Duty Warzone tips | Where to buy Foresight at Warzone missile silo containment monitors | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone bunkers | Best Cold War guns in Warzone | Warzone Patch notes