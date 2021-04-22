Call of Duty: Warzone gets a huge performance boost with Nvidia DLSS as Season 3 begins

Call of Duty: Warzone now supports Nvidia's DLSS technology, giving the PC version of the game a huge performance boost just in time for Warzone Season 3 .

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launched with DLSS support, and the technology was originally announced for Warzone back in January. Today, Nvidia revealed that DLSS is now available (provided you have a 20XX or 30XX card) with an impressive comparison video.

DLSS stands for deep learning super sampling, and to put it as simply as possible, it's basically an AI-powered shot in the arm that lets your PC run games at higher frame rates and resolutions without sacrificing on graphics settings. It's sort of a software-side rendering supplement that takes some weight off your GPU using sampled and generated frames. Just think of it as an FPS boost that's more effective for games that naturally run at lower frame rates or higher resolutions – and depending on your rig, even with a DLSS-eligible graphics card, Warzone might be that kind of game.

More and more games are adding DLSS support, and while the results vary between games and systems, the tech is consistently impressive. Nvidia's Warzone comparison video shows a boost of upwards of 40 to 50 frames in some areas, and that's with a 3060 playing the game at 4K, which is a fairly reasonable setup.

All in all, this is a really nice update for PC Warzone players, and it couldn't have come at a better time. With the Warzone nuke event still in our rear-view mirrors, there's going to be a lot of new Warzone content to see in the days and weeks ahead.