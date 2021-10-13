Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies teaser trailer premieres ahead of tomorrow's full reveal

A new Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies teaser trailer has premiered ahead of tomorrow's full reveal, and it's a doozy.

The brief clip previews a faceoff between a horde of zombies and some Nazis who seem to have struck a deal with some sort of awful entity. As the rotting arm of a zombie reaches out from a pile of undead, a squad of Nazi soldiers faces them head on with the confidence one can only have when there's a massive demonic entity backing your side. The new teaser isn't long but it packs a punch, aptly set to Billie Eilish's 'Bury a Friend'.

📅 Tomorrow. 🕙 8AM PTUncover the next chapter of the Dark Aether Story in Call of Duty: #Vanguard🔗 https://t.co/iru9H5BDiK pic.twitter.com/jmyYbMFGy2October 13, 2021 See more

The full Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies reveal trailer is coming tomorrow, Thursday, October 14 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST. It's then that we'll likely learn more about how Call of Duty Vanguard's new Zombies mode will continue the Dark Aether storyline from Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Call of Duty Vanguard launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on November 5, so there's only a few more weeks to wait to experience the next iteration of the multiplayer Zombies mode firsthand.

