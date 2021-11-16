Call of Duty: Vanguard is nerfing shotguns after a player kills 25 enemies in 33 seconds

Call of Duty: Vanguard's shotguns are getting a nerf after a player attained 25 kills in under 33 seconds.

Just below, you can see the official Twitter account of Vanguard developer Sledgehammer Games notify everyone that they'd be performing a "shotgun exorcism" by way of a nerf. This was in response to the original tweet further below, in which a player blasts their way through a map with a shotgun, earning the powerful V2 killstreak with 25 kills in just 33 seconds.

We're here to perform a shotgun exorcism. https://t.co/RllPbzSFAU pic.twitter.com/PqDDfYgM9uNovember 16, 2021 See more

The Call of Duty: Vanguard community actually isn't sold on the nerf, however. The replies underneath the tweet from Sledgehammer Games has players equally bemoaning the power of shotguns, as well as complaining about the spawn points in Vanguard's multiplayer component, writing that the developer should address this area of the game instead.

However, it's hard to argue with the original gameplay clip. It's clear from the time to kill ratio that something is off with the shotguns in Vanguard, and so the developer is rightfully stepping in. That said, Sledgehammer doesn't specify how they're going to be nerfing the shotguns in Vanguard, so it's entirely possible that the close-quarter weapons will still be a force to be reckoned with.

This is the first weapon nerf to hit Vanguard since it launched earlier this month in November. When the game first launched however, it carried several changes made from the previous open beta, which actually included making shotguns stronger by way of better range. The new gameplay clip we've seen emerge today could be a result of these changes from all the way back in the open beta.

