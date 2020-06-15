Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 roadmap unveiled, and it's finally bringing the Juggernaut to Warzone

Activision have released the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 roadmap, revealing that even more new modes, weapons, and features are on the way as part of the first-person shooter's latest chapter in its live service.

The season's upcoming additions includes new modes for both Modern Warfare's core multiplayer experience and its free to play battle royale mode, Call of Duty: Warzone , all outlined in Activision's latest blog post here.

Welcome to Season Four! Click the link to check out the trailer and get a run-down on some of the new modes, maps, and other features that you can expect to see this Season! https://t.co/ZY4UFO09fK pic.twitter.com/msRO9WckaDJune 11, 2020

As part of its "Coming Soon" content, Modern Warfare: Season 4 will be adding Juggernaut Royale and BR Realism to Warzone as limited time modes. The former will introduce the Juggernaut care packaged into Verdansk in the form of three, rare care packages, while the latter removes most of the the player HUD and increases headshot damage.

Also on the way is a new multiplayer map, Chesire Park, a new sniper rifle in the form of the Rytec AMR, a new Supply Run Warzone Contract, plus more multiplayer modes including One in the Chamber and All or Nothing.

Infinity Ward hasn't specified when these updates will be arriving to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but the studio tends to change things up once a week, so be sure to keep an eye out in the coming days to see what might be added first.