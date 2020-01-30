Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch brings back Shipment 24/7 and nerfs the crossbow

The latest patch to hit Call of Duty: Modern Warfare adds a number of playlist changes and balancing tweaks to weapons. All of the following updates are now live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Gunfight Custom is a new mode in the rotating playlist that lets players use custom classes. Meanwhile, Shipment is the new 24/7 map after Shoot the Ship, so now you can experience the chaos of the distressingly close-quarters Shipment map back-to-back in different game modes. Elsewhere in the playlist update, the new Deathmatch Domination mode has been added, Winter Docks has been removed, and Capture the Flag has been moved over to the Quick Play Filter.

Infinity Ward is still making tweaks to different weapons for balancing, and here are the latest straight from the complete patch notes :

P5: Reduced headshot multiplier, Small reduction to 10mm range

M4: Small damage decrease to reduce headshot effectiveness, Small range decrease

M13: Range increase, Small reduction to horizontal recoil, Small damage increase to boost headshot effectiveness

Crossbow: Players are able to shoot down an enemy Support Helo with only 3 Thermite Bolts. This has been adjusted; 5 to take down a VTOL and 6 to take down a Support Helo and Chopper Gunner

The patch also fixes an ATV exploit in Ground War, resolves an issue where the LA OpTic CDL makes you invisible, re-tuned spawning locations for all modes in Shipment, and fixed mismatched button prompts for the Social menu in matchmaking.