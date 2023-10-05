Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's new Create-a-Class system is all about tactical vests

The developers behind the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 have revealed a few details on how the new Create-a-Class system, which is all about picking a tactical vest and stuffing it full of the gear you want.

Modern Warfare 3 lets you choose between a set of tactical vests - there are four in the upcoming beta, though the devs haven't confirmed if that's the final number for the full game - each of which offers a unique set of passive bonuses and loadout slots. So, for example, the Infantry Vest offers a pretty standard set of loadout slots and increased Tac Sprint duration, while the Demolition Vest gives you double lethal equipment and lets you resupply lethals and tacticals every 25 seconds.

Options like the Engineer Vest offer even more intriguing options, like not just one but two gear slots. "That gear slot is where all your intelligence perks lie," Greg Reisdorf, multiplayer creative director at Sledgehammer explained during today's CODNext Showcase delivered by Little Caesars. "Those are things like what we used to call Hardline, or High Alert. They sit in that slot and now you can take both of them at the same time and really have that advantage."

You'll also be able to swap out gloves, which offer things like increased weapon swap speed or the option to reload while sprinting, and boots, which can let you eliminate your footstep sounds or increase your climbing speed.

The folks at Charlie Intel have captured a bit of footage of the new system, so you can see all the options currently revealed in the tweet below.

You'll be able to play around with this stuff for yourself very soon with the Modern Warfare 3 open beta, which kicks off this week for PlayStation and next week for Xbox and PC.

