Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Ghost has been unmasked, and it's weird

One Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player has managed to decipher Ghost's true face, and it makes for a weird result.

Yesterday on November 23, the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit post just below hit the internet forum. Containing a spoiler warning (if you're that fussed about Ghost's actual face), the post then claimed to reveal the face of the soldier, hiding underneath that imposing mask for so long.

That sure is the face of a soldier, alright. In fact, that more accurately looks like the face of someone who was stuffed in a locker and bullied throughout his High School years, and decided to take all his anger and put it into soldiering around the globe with a skull on his face.

This unveiling of Ghost's strange face makes his interaction with Soap in Modern Warfare 2's campaign all the more unhinged. If you're unfamiliar, Soap asks Ghost if he's ugly underneath that mask, to which the latter replies "quite the opposite." Yes, the soldiers flirt in Modern Warfare 2.

That interaction has subsequently led to players himbo-ing Ghost as a sexy soldier, particular on TikTok, of all places. Now that Ghost's face has finally been unveiled for the world to see, how will his adoring fans on TikTok respond?

Over the past weekend, it was reported that some Warzone 2 players were being locked out of the free game unless they purchased Modern Warfare 2. There were also reported matchmaking issues on the Xbox versions of the latter game, which developer Infinity Ward said it was being "investigated."

