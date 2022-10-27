Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveals more PlayStation-exclusive content

Activision Blizzard has revealed a bit more exclusive content for the PlayStation versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

As revealed in September, Call of Duty MW2 pre-orders on PS4 and PS5 will include the Oni Operator Pack, with the titular operator and an exclusive weapon blueprint for use in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. (PlayStation players, of course, also got early access to the beta.) If you want that pack, your time to pre-order is quickly running out.

A recent update to the official Call of Duty website (opens in new tab) reveals that some small bonuses exclusive to PS4 and PS5 players will continue post-launch. Battle Pass Bundle purchasers will get 25 tier skips instead of the usual 20. You'll get monthly 24-hour double XP events, and a 25% weapon XP bonus when playing in a party, even cross-platform. PlayStation players also get two extra loadout slots, and PS Plus members will get combat packs with things like operator skins, weapon blueprints, or emblems every season.

If that all sounds familiar, it's because Vanguard featured roughly the same benefits on PlayStation. Notably, neither Vanguard nor Modern Warfare 2 includes a PlayStation-exclusive mode. Historically, game modes were a major component of past platform-exclusive Call of Duty content, and basically the whole reason anybody on Xbox or PC felt like they were missing out.

Any discussion of Call of Duty platform exclusivity right now is colored by the irony of Microsoft's impending buyout of publisher Activision Blizzard. Sony fears that Microsoft would make the series PlayStation-exclusive, though Xbox boss Phil Spencer says the company wants to "treat Call of Duty like Minecraft" and bring it to more platforms.

The Call of Duty MW2 multiplayer release time is approaching fast.