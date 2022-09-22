Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player finds classic mini-map hidden in beta menus

The Xbox version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's beta allegedly has the mini-map that players have been clamouring for.

Earlier this week on September 20, the Twitter user seen just below accessed the upcoming Xbox version of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta. What they discovered in the beta's menu was the option to enable weapon pings on the game's mini-map, meaning they'd see a red dot upon a player firing their weapon.

This is something developer Infinity Ward has actually removed from Modern Warfare 2 going forward. In a new blog post earlier this week, the developer explained that they didn't want to penalize players for firing their weapons, and so removed the red dot from showing up on the map to stop enemy players making a beeline straight for the nearest dot.

This decision hasn't sat well with Modern Warfare 2's community since it was first announced. The crux of the complaints seem to be formed around the Silencer attachment, which the community now believe is entirely redundant and useless, given that fired weapons won't show up on the game's mini-map anyway.

Therefore, it's strange that the Xbox version of Modern Warfare 2's beta still has the old mini-map with standard weapon pings available. However, it could be that this version of the beta - which hasn't actually gone live yet - is an older version, and will be updated to remove the option in the near future before the beta goes live for Xbox players.

If that's the case, then Infinity Ward is cutting it mighty close. The Xbox beta is slated to go live later today on September 22 for those who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2, before unlocking on Saturday, September 24 for all Xbox players regardless of whether or not they pre-ordered the game.

We'll have to wait and see whether the option to enable weapon pings on Modern Warfare 2's mini-map is taken out of the Xbox beta before it goes live tomorrow.

