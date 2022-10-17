Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fixes third-person ADS after beta complaints

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 devs are making a much-requested change to aiming down sights in the third-person mode, just in time for the game's launch.

During the Modern Warfare 2 beta, ADS in third-person mode would put you in first-person view. That makes sense as a way to let players aim precisely, but it's also pretty jarring swapping back and forth between first and third-person perspectives in the middle of a firefight. Now, however, the devs say ADS will work like it does in most third-person shooters.

"No scope, no problem," the devs say in an Instagram post (opens in new tab). "Updated since the beta, only scopes over 4X will activate first-person ADS."

Third-person mode previously appeared in the original 2009 Modern Warfare 2, and even after all these years of pure first-person Call of Duty action, third-person mode proved one of the most popular options in the recent beta.

The devs called the recent Modern Warfare 2 beta the biggest in Call of Duty history, and as part of that announcement, they also detailed a host of changes coming to the game in response to beta feedback. Third-person is also getting "refinements" including better shoulder-swapping, and across the game better footstep audio balance and enemy visibility are on the way.

Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on October 28 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC. Call of Duty MW2 pre-orders will get early access to the campaign as of October 20.

