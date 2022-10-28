If you're wondering what is ADS in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, then you've probably trying for 50 kills while in ADS with the M4. Or you've seen it elsewhere in the settings or some other challenge, and are unsure what it actually means. ADS stands for Aim Down Sight, which is a standard acronym used in Modern Warfare 2 and many other shooters, and it basically means that you're looking through the scope of your weapon rather than firing from the hip.

So why do you need to ADS in Call of Duty? The main reason for using it is accuracy, as you'll get a lot less bullet spread while you Aim Down Sight, and depending on the zoom level of your attached scope this will let you target more distant enemies with greater precision to hit your mark. There are also certain challenges for which you need to Aim Down Sight in order for your progress to count, so here's everything you need to know about how to ADS in Modern Warfare 2.

How to ADS in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

To ADS in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, you simply need to hold down the aiming trigger, which is defaulted as L2/LT on your controller. This will bring up your scope and allow you to Aim Down Sight, so you can target enemies or get a better view of the area you're covering ahead. The default setting is to hold down that trigger to enter ADS then release it to return to normal view, though you can change your Aim Down Sight behavior in the controller settings under Gameplay to toggle with the trigger instead. When you're faced with challenges such as get 50 kills while ADS with the M4 in Modern Warfare 2, make sure you Aim Down Sight whenever you engage with enemies, as any hipfire kills you get won't count and will just extend the time it takes you to clear that assignment.