Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access

Modern Warfare 2 developer Infinity Ward is warning players not to change their region to bypass local launch times.

A tweet (opens in new tab) posted by the Modern Warfare 2 developer warns players trying to sneak into another region to get earlier access that they may be hit with unexpected penalties. That could include but is not limited to connection issues and being locked out of the game until their official launch time.

Launch PSA: If you are trying to change your console’s region setting in order to access #MWII early, you will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region.October 27, 2022 See more

Region swapping for location-based launches has often been a tactic by players trying to get into games as early as possible and bypass restrictions. It's why, around the launch of a major game like this, New Zealand will often see an unprecedented upswing in the number of gamers in the country.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release time, be it the non-early access campaign or the multiplayer, depends on several factors, including your location and platform. On Xbox and PlayStation consoles, the game opens up at midnight on Friday in your region.

However, if you're on a PC, you don't have to worry about changing your VPN region at all as there's a universal launch time for the multiplayer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 opens its multiplayer servers at 5AM BST/12AM EST/ 9PM PST (Thursday).



There's plenty of reason to jump into this year's Call of Duty when you are finally allowed in too, as our review-in-progress states: "Modern Warfare 2 campaign demonstrates that the series is heading in a good direction after a difficult few years".



