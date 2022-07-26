Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta codes will be given away during an esports event next week

Beta codes for Modern Warfare 2 will be up for grabs during an esports event that's taking place next week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28, and as is tradition, players will be able to go hands-on with the game ahead of its official release by taking part in beta sessions. Next week Activision will be offering fans the chance to win codes for access to the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 beta by tuning into a specific Call of Duty League event.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is watch the Call of Duty League Championship next Sunday (August 7). You can catch it on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel (opens in new tab), and all the various terms and conditions for entering can be found here (opens in new tab). The lucky winners will be notified via the callofdutyleague.com (opens in new tab) website and COD Companion app.

🎁 GIMME DA LOOT 🎁Watch #CDLChamps and earn something new, EVERY... SINGLE... DAY.And especially on Championship Sunday, viewers will have a chance at receiving #ModernWarfare2 Beta Codes as part of our BIGGEST code drop in CDL history 🪂 pic.twitter.com/RYAtlfeEHwJuly 25, 2022 See more

When exactly the Modern Warfare 2 beta takes place is still unconfirmed, but according to a reputable Call of Duty leaker, Activision and Infinity Ward have their sights on mid-September. The game will have an open beta available across all platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net and Steam and those who pre-order the game will be granted early access. Fans of Sony's consoles will be the first to sample the shooter, with Infinity Ward confirming that the beta will arrive on PlayStation "at least five days" before other platforms.

