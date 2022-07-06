Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates reportedly set for September

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta is reportedly set for September.

That's according to regular Call of Duty-related leaker Ralphs Valve, writing on What If Gaming (opens in new tab) earlier this week. This time, the leaker claims Activision and Infinity Ward have set their sights on September for a full two-week beta period for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Specifically though, that's two beta periods taking place on consecutive weekends, as Call of Duty betas are want to do for new launches. The report claims PlayStation players will be able to play first in an early access beta period on September 15 and 16, before those without early access are able to join in for the following three days between September 17 and 19.

Then, the following weekend, Xbox players will finally be able to join in the beta sessions. Early access for Xbox players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lasts from September 22 to 23, while all Xbox players can join in for the three days after that initial period between September 24 and 26.

These new claims actually line up with what we know so far about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's upcoming beta. When the sequel was first unveiled earlier this year, developer Infinity Ward revealed that PlayStation players would receive the beta "at least five days" before any other platforms.

Despite that though, an Amazon listing for the sequel suggested the beta would actually be taking place in August. The new report actually acknowledges that retailer listing, but alleges it was merely an error, and the beta will instead take place in September. Considering Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, that's not long before the final launch of the new shooter.

Check out our full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer preview to see what to expect from gameplay in the beta sessions.