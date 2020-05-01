Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: Once Upon a Time in Rust details explained

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Once Upon a Time in Rust is a unique Wild West-themed update including an all-time fan-favorite map, Rust. The new season 6 update to Call of Duty Mobile has plenty of new additions to the game on top of Rust including a new weapon, operator skill, battle royale class, and more. Here's everything you need to know about Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: Once Upon a Time in Rust.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 details

First up in Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 are two new maps. Rust is the first as you'd expect; first seen in Modern Warfare 2, the classic oil outpost in the desert is now in COD Mobile, including a new event called Rust the Dust. There's also a brand new map called Saloon, which is specifically designed for a new mode, 1v1 Duel.

1v1 Duel is a three-round mode in which a round is the first to seven kills. Win two rounds and you've won the match. Then there's also Capture the Gold, which is "a twist on Capture the Flag" but instead, you're carrying and protecting a pot of gold. Also, Kill Confirmed is in COD Mobile now too. All three modes will have some unique challenges to complete and rewards to earn throughout the season.

Later on in the season, there'll also be an event called Gold Rush. This will "challenge players to collect Gold Bars which can be exchanged for exclusive event rewards, including an Epic gun". You can find Gold Bars in both Kill Confirmed and Battle Royale.

The Outlaw is the new weapon in the game, and Black Ops 4 players will remember it fondly. This bolt-action sniper rifle is unlocked at tier 12 of the battle pass, while tier 25 has the Annihilator, a new Operator Skill that one-shots enemies. If you buy the premium pass, you'll also get a cowboy outfit for Ghost and the "desperada" version of Seraph. There's plenty more to discover in this new season of COD Mobile, including the Poltergeist class for Battle Royale, so make sure you check out the full blog post to learn more about it.