Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Wild Dogs introduces new maps, modes, and a battle royale sandstorm event

Activision has lifted the lid on what's coming in Call of Duty: Mobile's next season, Wild Dogs.

Teasing a "brand-new way to play battle royale", Wild Dogs will include new mode Sandstorm, adding a new challenge as "nature becomes its own faction as sandstorms begin whipping through the battleground in Season 4: Wild Dogs".

"Prepare for the fight ahead with new weapons, two new Multiplayer maps, the Battle Royale sandstorm event, Ground War, and more," an update on the game's official site says.

"There’s a storm on the horizon, and it’s your job to head straight into it. Welcome to Season 4: Wild Dogs, where the fight moves to the desert and the elements become their own obstacle to master. Deploy to Satellite and Khandor Hideout, join in vehicular combat with the arrival of 12v12 Ground War, and head straight toward the eye of the sandstorm for high-Tier loot reserved for the most resilient Operators."

That's right: Season 4: Wild Dogs ushers in the return of two fan-favorite maps - Black Ops Cold War's Satellite and Modern Warfare's Khandor Hideout - as well as Modern Warfare's 12v12 Ground War mode. There's also Sandstorm's Eye, a new themed event wherein you'll have to "analyze the mission map and complete tasks to move through various nodes while collecting rewards along the way".

There's more - new operators, weapons, charms, calling cards, and blueprints - as well as a refreshed battle pass - but for the full details, head on over to the official website . The new content will be ready to drop for iOS and Android devices at 5pm PT on April 27, 2022.

Yesterday, Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward mysteriously blacked out its banner and profile images on Twitter without any warning. Just 24 hours later - and courtesy of some fancy imaging adjustments to the two blank icons - fans think they know why: when brightened, both the dark Twitter banner and the profile pic give us a glimpse of one of Call of Duty's most fan-favorite characters: Ghost .

The rumor that Call of Duty 2022 will be Modern Warfare 2 - which has been swirling around for months now - was all but confirmed when Activision revealed that Infinity Ward is developing this year's game .