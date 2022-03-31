Call of Duty could be coming to Nintendo Switch following new online service update on Activision website

Activision’s Online Services temporarily listed the online status for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on Nintendo Switch, despite the game not actually being confirmed to be available on the console as of yet.

As spotted by @WarzoneQG on Twitter (thanks Nintendo Life ), the Activision Support website temporarily had the online status of Black Ops 4 on Nintendo Switch alongside other platforms like the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A quick visit to the same webpage shows that this is no longer the case, so it’s possible that Activision has since removed it from the website.

🚨Call of Duty News🚨👉 Looks like #CallofDuty Black Ops 4 is showing a Nintendo Switch server being online. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SVRZ9dMBsUMarch 30, 2022 See more

It wouldn’t be too far of a stretch to say that this could potentially be a sign of some games in the Call of Duty series making their way to the Nintendo handheld. In fact, just last month Microsoft President Brad Smith outlined his plans for the Call of Duty series , revealing that the company would "like to bring it to Nintendo devices." There’s not been an official announcement on this as of yet though.

In other Call of Duty news, it was recently spotted that the voice actor for Captain Price in Modern Warfare is back in the mocap studio for a mystery project. The actor shared a photo to Twitter of what looks like himself holding a prop gun that featured subtle Call of Duty markings on it, including the word 'Warfare'. The photo was shared alongside the 'looking' eyes emoji, which makes the whole thing pretty suspicious if you ask us.