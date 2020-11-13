Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes up over 135GB on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is out right now, so we've been able to ascertain just how much storage space it takes up on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Black Ops Cold War has been confirmed to take up 147GB on the PS5, as you can see from the tweet below. Elsewhere, we've confirmed that the latest game in the franchise takes up 135GB on the Xbox Series X.

147.4GB for the full install of Black Ops Cold War on PS5.November 13, 2020

That sure is a lot of hard drive space to sacrifice for one game. With the PS5, you've got a grand total of 667GB to work with, while the Xbox Series X has a total of 802GB of storage, and the Xbox Series S has significantly less storage than both with 364GB of total storage.

Right now, there's no way to expand the PS5 storage, but Sony has revealed that there will be support for M.2 SSD stick drives added later on to expand the console's total storage. On the other hand, you can use storage expansion drives and cards with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and both consoles come kitted out with a feature that lets you uninstall parts of various games.

The size of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is only exacerbated when you bear in mind how live service games can expand over time. You need only look at the last year of updates and patches for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to see how the game ballooned in size, to the point where the most recent Modern Warfare patch notes revealed that PC players were streaming high resolution textures into the game instead of downloading them.

For our complete in-depth review of our time with the latest Call of Duty single-player campaign, check out our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign review.