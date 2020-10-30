Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War requires 250GB on PC for ultra settings

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will require 250GB of free storage space on PC for those playing on ultra settings.

Yesterday, Activision published the specs just below for the PC version of Black Ops Cold War, where you can see the requirements for the minimum, recommended, competitive, and ultra RTX settings. What's noteworthy here is that you'll need a minimum of 175GB of storage space for the minimum, recommended, and competitive modes, but a massive 250GB for ultra RTX settings.

(Image credit: Activision)

That's... gargantuan, to say the least. Even requiring 175GB for all other version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is pretty huge, but requiring 250GB for the ultra RTX settings is massive for a single game.

Additionally, this is just at launch for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It's entirely possible, and highly likely, that the storage space required for the game will only increase from here as Treyarch updates the game (as we've seen time and time again with the ballooning size of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare).

But, if you only want to play the multiplayer portion of Black Ops Cold War, you'll only need 50GB of free storage space, as per the PC specs above. This means that you won't have access to the campaign or Zombies mode however, either of which will cause the file size to jump up to 175GB at the minimum.

It's a good sign that Black Ops Cold War players on PC can uninstall parts of the game at launch, though. The feature was only added to Modern Warfare on PC earlier this month, nearly a year after the game first shipped. Infinity Ward finally added the feature due to the increasing file size of the game on PC, but console players were able to uninstall parts of Modern Warfare way before.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches next month on November 13, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

