Call of Duty beta Twitch drops revealed for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Activision has revealed the Twitch drops for the Modern Warfare 3 beta.

This weekend is the first chance the general public has had to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but it's exclusive to PS5 and PS4. The open beta goes live on Sunday, but there's an early access period for folks who pre-ordered the game or snagged a key from Activision. And although Activision says beta code supply has been depleted "for now," you can tune in to beta streams to earn rewards in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Warzone until the beta opens up at the end of the weekend. Here's how:

First you have to link your Activision ID with Twitch, and then you just use the linked Twitch account to watch streams of the beta. Rewards will drop in 30 minute, one-hour, two-hour, and four-hour intervals, and those include the Desk Decor loading screen, K1LLF33D weapon charm, Let’s Fight weapon vinyl, and the Dangerful weapon blueprint.

The PlayStation-exclusive first weekend of the beta runs until October 10, and it'll pick up again from October 12-14, at which point early access to the beta will open up for Xbox and PC players. October 14-16 will be the final open beta where everyone, regardless of platform, can play together.

This first weekend includes four maps and modes for the early access beta testers, and another map and mode will be added on Sunday when the beta opens up to all PlayStation testers. Head here for a complete guide to everything included.

In case you missed it, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's new Create-a-Class system is all about tactical vests.