Call of Duty 2022 could launch earlier than normal due to poor Vanguard sales

Call of Duty 2022 could bring its release date forward to October, it's been claimed.

This claim comes from reputable leaker Tom Henderson, who has a history of accurately leaking information surrounding the Call of Duty and Battlefield franchises. This time, Henderson has heard "rumblings" that the forthcoming Call of Duty game, expected to be Modern Warfare 2, could shift its release forward roughly one month to October, partially because of Vanguard's poor sales.

As expected, it's looking like this year's Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer.Hearing rumblings that the title could release in October due to Vanguard's poor sales performance, with a "big" Warzone update coming soon after. pic.twitter.com/3x8Qw2ErypJanuary 13, 2022 See more

This, according to Henderson, would prelude a "big" update for Call of Duty: Warzone shortly after. This shouldn't come as a massive surprise though, considering Warzone developer Raven Software has integrated 2020's Black Ops Cold War and 2021's Vanguard into Warzone within a month or so after the release of both games.

Finally, Henderson claims that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently slated to be unveiled at some point in the summer. This also isn't outside the norm with Call of Duty reveals, as you might recall Warzone first began teasing the announcement of Vanguard last year in August 2021, with a very tiny in-game teaser. Could Infinity Ward's new game also be announced through the battle royale game?

We've seen a number of rumors surrounding 2022's Call of Duty game, as far back as last year, before Vanguard had even launched. Supposedly, the new campaign will resurrect the notorious General Shepherd, and will also take place in Latin America, involving Cartels. It sounds like we'll be waiting a fair few more months yet to find out about Infinity Ward's new game for sure.

