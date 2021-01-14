Cable #7 puts the Summers son back on his mission to save mutant children

Marvel Comics has released a preview of January 20's Cable #7 from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto, which puts Cable on the path of mutant children who have disappeared following his key involvement in the recently concluded 'X of Swords' crossover.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Now that the X-Men's Otherworld conflict is concluded and Krakoa is safe, Cable returns to his mission to recover the lost mutant babies, a problem close to his heart as the son of Cyclops and Jean Grey who was sent to the future, away from his parents.

He'll team up with his sister Rachel Grey, Scott and Jean's daughter from an alternate timeline to track them down – and the pair will have to skip out on mourning Gorgon, who died during 'X of Swords' and was resurrected as a different person and whose memorial service is shown in the preview pages.

"A tale of two timelines!" reads Marvel's solicitation for Cable #7. "Reeling from the events of 'X of Swords,' Cable turns back to the matter of missing mutant babies... a matter he knows a thing or two about."

Here's a gallery of interior pages:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Cable #7 preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Alongside his solo mission here, Cable has also recently become the head of security for the Peak space station, the headquarters of the newly-rekindled mutant space defense force S.W.O.R.D.

Cable managed to restart the Peak, which was dormant, during the course of 'X of Swords,' using his cosmic blade the Light of Galador to power up the station's defenses, and using its weapons to help decide the conflict in the X-Men's favor.

Cable #7 goes on sale January 20. A collection of Cable #1 - #6 is available now.

Stay up to date on all of Marvel's planned X-Men releases with our ever-updating list of all the new X-Men comics, graphic novels, and collections in 2021 and beyond.