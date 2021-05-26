Bungie is hiring for a new "multiplayer action game” IP

Destiny and original Halo developers Bungie are currently hiring for an 'Incubation Sandbox Designer' to work on a new "multiplayer action game” IP.

The job application - via @DestinyNews - is looking for someone with “experience working on character-focused action games'' as well as someone who has “familiarity with the competitive gaming landscape/esports.” According to the job listing, the successful candidate will be working on a game that is currently in incubation, which means it's in the earliest stages of development.

The studio has previously teased their upcoming plans which include "a new secret world in parallel with Destiny" set for release in 2025. This quote, along with Bungie CEO Pete Parsons’ claim that "by 2025 we have a pretty specific path to make sure we transform Destiny and that we have other franchises within the marketplace" gives this job listing a little more clarity.

Bungie is known for developing both Destiny and Destiny 2 as well as creating the Halo series. It’s no surprise then with so many high-profile games that Bungie would have a big enough fanbase to start making plans for a ‘Bungiecon’ fan convention which the developers have seemingly already filed a trademark for .

As of right now, there’s been no confirmation as to what Bungie is currently working on. However, the job listings on the studio’s careers page as well as a statement from the studio’s CEO that said that the studio's future secret projects "continue to really show promise” is enough to get anyone excited about the future of Bungie.