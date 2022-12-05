Netflix subscribers are urging people to watch "insane" action comedy Bullet Train

Bullet Train has landed on Netflix US – and subscribers are already loving it. Since the Brad Pitt-led action comedy arrived on the platform on December 3, viewers have taken to social media to share their enthusiasm for the flick and urge others to check it out, too.

Directed by David Leitch, the neon-soaked movie sees Pitt play Ladybug, a self-proclaimed snatch-and-grab guy who's convinced his bad luck is what gets everyone around him killed on missions. After his handler instructs him to board a high-speed train across Japan and steal a briefcase, Ladybug winds up crossing paths with a whole bunch of assassins. Will his wits and newfound sense of calm help him make it to the end of the line? Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, and Sandra Bullock round out the supporting cast.

"This movie was excellent. Loads of fun and great action while remaining goofy. Highly recommended," Supernatural actor Chad Lindberg wrote (opens in new tab) after checking it out recently, as someone else tweeted (opens in new tab): "Now that it's on Netflix, I implore you guys to check out Bullet Train. Especially for Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry. The underrated MonsterVerse actors are incredible together here. Peak 2022 film. Also its a lot of fun."

"Just so everybody knows, Bullet Train is an absolutely fantastic movie and watching it on Netflix is now a requirement to be a fun person to be around. I'm sorry I don't write the rules," said a third (opens in new tab).

"Just got done watching Bullet Train on [Netflix]. It's an absolutely fantastic, hyper violent, comedy, thrill ride. Best of all, it doesn't disappoint in drama or story. Where some action comedies lose all sense of stakes and emotional impact, this movie delivers," another fan gushed (opens in new tab).

Check out some more reactions below...

Bullet Train! Wanted to see this in theaters, but just now got the chance to catch it on Netflix. This film is definitely in my top three movies of the year. Seriously! So good, so much fun, and MUCH funnier than I expected it to be. Definite must watch!December 5, 2022 See more

Bullet train is on Netflix. Don’t sleep on it. pic.twitter.com/qNDXpsxtDBDecember 3, 2022 See more

we need more silly action movies like Bullet train that gives us cameos of good actors that hold significance in the storylineDecember 3, 2022 See more

Whoever hasn't seen the Movie #BulletTrain yet it's a fun hell of a movie. Check it out. You won't be disappointed! #movieDecember 3, 2022 See more

Bullet Train is now on Netflix you say? Um, no sorry babe you cannot have the remote or change what we're watching. It's gonna be straight Bullet Train, day in and day out and you'll like itDecember 3, 2022 See more

This movie Bullet Train is fuckin insane LMAODecember 3, 2022 See more

Not everyone was onboard with Bullet Train's bloody zaniness, though. "Gonna see a lot of 'Bullet Train is good actually' type tweets now that it is streaming on Netflix. Take it from your ol' buddy Matt when I tell you it is very much not," argued a less enamored watcher (opens in new tab). "Also, please keep in mind that I love the work of most of the cast and the 87eleven team."

Bullet Train is available to stream on Netflix US now. If you'd rather look ahead to what's coming out soon, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies releasing throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.