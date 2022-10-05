Bucky crosses the ultimate line in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5

October 5's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5 (opens in new tab) from writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, artists Carmen Carnero and Nolan Woodward, and letterer Joe Caramagna ramps up the lead-in to next year's 'Cold War' crossover with Captain America: Symbol of Truth, escalating Steve Rogers' investigation into the conspiracy group the Outer Circle with potentially deadly consequences.

Spoilers ahead for Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5 picks up just as Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes are infiltrating the secret lair of the villainous Outer Circle, the manipulative masterminds whose so-called 'Century Game' of running the world is responsible for Bucky's transformation into the Winter Soldier, and many other atrocities.

As Steve and Bucky break into the compound with the help of Redacted, a former Outer Circle super soldier, they fight off dozens of Outer Circle soldiers - with Steve carefully reminding Bucky not to kill anyone, though Bucky is prepared to do so. Just as they're about to be overwhelmed, Redacted manages to free all the Outer Circle's soldiers from the group's control, ending the fight.

In the aftermath, Steve and Bucky make their way towards the headquarters of the Outer Circle, where they encounter the Revolution, one of the five conspirators of the group. Confronting Steve and Bucky, the Revolution entices Bucky with a handgun, tempting him to kill him and take his place in the Outer Circle.

Steve tries to talk both Bucky and the Revolution down, but Bucky isn't having it - he knows all about how the Outer Circle, including the Revolution, guided his life into becoming the Winter Soldier, forcing him to assassinate many people and commit terrible crimes - a history that will be revisited in an upcoming one-shot ahead of 'Cold War.'

As Steve steps between Bucky and the Revolution, Bucky refuses to back down. Though Steve tries to reason with him, Bucky isn't having it - he's determined to kill the Revolution, even if it means going through Steve to do it.

And go through Steve he does - literally - shooting through him near Cap's right upper armpit (conspicuously away from a major organ) to shoot the Revolution, who is standing behind him, in the stomach. Both Steve and the Revolution fall to the ground, their fates unknown.

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6 (opens in new tab) goes on sale November 9, leading into next year's 'Cold War' crossover with sister title Captain America: Symbol of Truth.

