Learn the secrets of Captain America and the Winter Soldier's mysterious new enemies in a new special

Steve Rogers' fight against his enigmatic new enemies the Outer Circle will take a new twist in November's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6, and according to Marvel's just released solicitation text for the issue, the fight will "cost him everything."

Marvel also states that after Steve Rogers' battle with the Outer Circle, his "world will never be the same again." Dire words, indeed.

(Steve may be up for some good news at the same time though, as his adopted son Ian Rogers seems to be returning in November's Captain America: Symbol of Truth #7).

And as Steve's world apparently gets turned upside down, the story of the Outer Circle will expand with a one-shot starring Steve and Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, who has been on his own quest to uncover the secrets of the Outer Circle in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty.

Titled Captain America and Winter Soldier Special #1, the one-shot is created by Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty writers Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing with artist Kev Walker.

Captain America and Winter Soldier Special #1 will focus on the details of the so-called 'Century Game,' the name the Outer Circle gives their conspiracy of world domination, and its hidden involvement in the histories of Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes.

The publisher states it will follow the members of the Outer Circle - Power, Money, Machine, Love, and Revolution - showing their machinations of history and connections to Captain America and Winter Soldier.

And of course, it's all building to 2023's upcoming Captain America: Cold War crossover, which brings together both Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth for a shared story.

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6 goes on sale November 9, followed by Captain America and Winter Soldier Special #1 on November 16.

Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes are two of the best Captain America shield-wielders of all time.