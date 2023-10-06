What the Loki season premiere's post credits sequence could mean for the MCU

Loki season 2 has now premiered on Disney Plus, and the streaming series is jumping straight back into the story from season 1. But the very end of the season premiere, its post-credits scene, could be foreshadowing something monumental and dire for Loki's future, and for the future of the MCU.

Spoilers ahead for Loki season 2 episode 1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In the post-credits scene for Loki season 2 episode 1, Sylvie finds herself in Broxton, Oklahoma in the mid-'80s. While nothing spectacular happens in the scene itself, the location of Broxton is important to Loki's comic book history - and what happened there changed Loki forever, with ramifications that are still playing out in comics to this day.

Broxton first became a key part of the Marvel Universe in 2007's Thor #1, in which the God of Thunder brought Asgard to Earth as a city floating high above the small Oklahoma town. Asgard remained there for several years, with the citizens of Broxton forming a special relationship with the extra-dimensional floating city.

But all of that came crashing down - literally - in 2010's Siege event story, in which Loki aids Norman Osborn and the Dark Avengers in attacking Asgard, with Loki planning to become its ruler once the city is conquered.

However, Osborn has other plans, ordering the Dark Avengers to destroy Asgard rather than capturing it and handing it to Loki. Horrified, Loki turns on Osborn and the Dark Avengers, only for Osborn to pit the Sentry, the Dark Avengers' unstable powerhouse against Loki.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

After a brief clash, Loki is bested by the Sentry, who literally rips them apart. This leads to Loki's death and resurrection as Kid Loki, who just recently finished growing back into their old adult self as the God of Lies.

So, what might all this mean for the MCU? It's hard to say this early on, but it seems unlikely that the inclusion of Broxton, Oklahoma is just coincidence. Will we see Loki turn evil again, becoming a villain? Could Loki season 2 introduce the Sentry, who has been rumored as the villain of the upcoming Thunderbolts film?

We'll find out more as Loki season 2 continues streaming every week on Disney Plus.

