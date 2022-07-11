Brighten up Aloy's adventure with this Horizon Zero Dawn coloring book

Hot on the heels of the Horizon Zero Dawn comic series, Titan Comics has announced an official Horizon Zero Dawn coloring book.

Featuring art from the comics, this will let you put your own spin on the game's enemies as well as Aloy and her allies. For instance, you could give the mighty Sawtooth a multi-colored make-over or ditch Aloy's iconic red locks. According to a tweet by Guerilla, the coloring book will go on sale in just a few days on July 19.

Coming soon! The Official Horizon Zero Dawn Coloring Book from @comicstitan! Recreate and bring to life the world of Horizon in your own style. On sale July 19. Pre-order now! US: https://t.co/EGixj2hjaeUK @forbiddenplanet: https://t.co/Vb2HY0UqZz pic.twitter.com/UgJdh4e0OWJuly 11, 2022 See more

Once seen as a hobby for children only, coloring books are fast becoming a popular pastime for adults. And from the few pages we've seen so far, the designs featured in this Horizon-themed offering look intricate and beautifully detailed. As well as Aloy, the preview pages show fan favorites Talanah and Erend. It's available to pre-order now, and you can pick it up at comic book shops, bookstores, or directly from the Titan Comics website for $14.99 / £12.99.

If you're in the market for more Horizon merchandise, Lego recently launched a blocky version of the iconic Tallneck, complete with a teeny Aloy that can sit victoriously on top. The set has 1222 pieces and is well worth the effort it takes to piece together. If you prefer to stick to the games, a brand new patch for Horizon Forbidden West has added three fancy new graphics options for the PS5 version of Aloy's latest adventure.

Horizon Forbidden West is just one of many great titles you can play right now on Sony's latest console. See the rest in our guide to the best PS5 games.