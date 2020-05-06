Bright 2: Netflix sequel gets new director as Will Smith and Joel Edgerton return

Over the last few years, Netflix has quickly become a blockbuster powerhouse, releasing big-budget movies from writers and directors such as Michael Bay, Martin Scorsese, and Joe Russo. The streaming service's first dip into big-budget movies was Bright, the 2017 fantasy/sci-fi/detective/action thriller that was headlined by Will Smith and Joel Edgerton.

Deadline has confirmed that Netflix are still actively working on a sequel and that Louis Leterrier has entered negotiations to direct. Leterrier previously worked with Netflix on the Dark Crystal series Age of Resistance, directing all 10 episodes of the first season. The filmmaker, though, is better known for his movies The Incredible Hulk and Now You See Me.

David Ayer, who helmed the first Bright, was attached to the sequel, but will instead focus on rewriting a Dirty Dozen reboot for Warner Bros. Ayer will continue on as producer and wrote a draft of the script with Evan Spiliotopoulos, with a rewrite by T.S. Nowlin.

Bright was an important movie for Netflix, wracking up over 60 million plays within its first month on the streaming service. While the movie received middling reviews, it set the stage for other A-listers to follow in Will Smith's footsteps and work with Netflix. The most recent blockbuster for the streamer has been Extraction, which managed 90 million plays within just a few days, and a sequel has already been commissioned.