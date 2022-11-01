Bridget Jones 4 is being written – and it could contain the saddest storyline yet

Bridget Jones 4 is on the cards after author Helen Fielding confirmed that she’s working on an adaptation. Speaking to the Radio Times magazine (opens in new tab), she said the movie would be based on her 2013 novel 'Mad About The Boy'.

"Yes I’m working on it and I really hope it will happen," she told the publication. "Every film that gets made is a miracle – it’s really difficult to make films happen and to make them good. But I’d love to see it on the screen."

This would be the fourth movie in the Bridget Jones series which stars Renée Zellweger as the titular character. The first was released in 2001 and its sequel The Edge of Reason followed in 2004 – both adapted from Fielding’s novels. The third movie, Bridget Jones’s Baby, was adapted from the author’s columns and was released in 2016.

Now it seems like her forgotten novel 'Mad About The Boy' may also be getting the big screen treatment. But before we get into any plot details, take this as your spoiler warning. The sequel contains some pretty huge revelations about Bridget’s life, so if you’re planning to avoid any potential spoilers, click away now.

The book picks up with the heroine 20 years after the original novels. We find out she’s been married to Mark Darcy and they’ve had children together. The unthinkable happens, though, and Mark dies, leaving Bridget to deal with the grief of losing him. Four years later, she heads into the dating scene again, to typically disastrous and heart-warming consequences.

