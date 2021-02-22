Breath of the Wild player plays soccer with Lizalfos and a Remote Bomb

Turns out you can get Lizalfos in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to play a strange form of soccer.

You can see a Breath of the Wild getting extremely clever with a group of Lizalfos and a Bokoblin just below. Chiefly, the player puts on Majora's Mask, meaning that all the Lizalfos and the Bokoblin surrounding them won't attack, causing them to chase after the Remote Bomb when it's dropped by the player.

Basically, the Lizalfos and Bokoblin have to chase the Remote Bomb into either "goal" at the end of the short stretch in the Gerudo Desert. The goalposts are denoted by two Star Fragments at either end of the short pitch, and you can actually see one Lizalfos manage to get the Gerudo Bomb into one of the goals at the end of the clip.

Hey, maybe this is one of the things that can hold us over until Breath of the Wild 2 eventually materializes. We're still holding out hope for news of the hotly anticipated sequel, and producer Eiji Aonuma recently asked fans to wait just a little bit longer for news of the Breath of the Wild sequel during a Nintendo Direct just last week.

During the showcase, where Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch was revealed, Aonuma revealed that developing on the sequel was "proceeding smoothly," and more news was be unveiled later this year. Earlier this month, a retailer potentially outed the game's release date as Q2 2021, although that release window looks increasingly unlikely given the recent statement from Aonuma. Either way, it looks like we'll be waiting a little while longer for news about the sequel.

