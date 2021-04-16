Brad Pitt joins Sandra Bullock rom-com Lost City of D

The upcoming romantic action-adventure comedy Lost City of D has added Brad Pitt in a cameo role, according to a new report from Collider. The Paramount production stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, with Daniel Radcliffe set to play a villain.

The Lost City of D will center on a romance novelist who is a bit anti-social. She ends up stuck on a book tour with her cover model, and life goes even further off the rails when a kidnapping attempt takes them on a jungle adventure, turning her life into an experience that not even she could dream of in her romance novels.

Pitt's cameo will be somewhat of a reunion with Bullock. She makes an appearance in his action movie Bullet Train, which just wrapped production up with director David Leitch. Pitt’s role in Lost City of D is currently being kept under wraps.

Directors Adam and Aaron Nee are both behind the camera for Lost City of D with a script from Dana Fox. The writer is no stranger to romantic comedies. She also penned the scripts for The Wedding Date and What Happens in Vegas.

Filming for the Lost City of D is expected to start sometime this summer in the Dominican Republic. There is currently no set release date.

