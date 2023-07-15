While Blue Beetle is arriving as part of the old slate of DCEU movies, its future seems to be safe. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has already shared that Blue Beetle is the first DCU character, suggesting we'll be seeing Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes again –though nothing has been announced just yet.

Speaking to Total Film magazine in the new issue, which is out on newsstands on Thursday, July 20, Maridueña opened up about Blue Beetle's future.

Maridueña calls Blue Beetle "the ultimate key," giving the DCU plenty of options for ways to incorporate him moving forward: "In this movie, he feels like an adult but put him next to a Batman or a Superman and he's definitely a kid. So I think there is opportunity, not only within the Blue Beetle universe but within the rest of the plans, to add him in."

Superman: Legacy was previously thought to be kicking off the DCU, but Gunn has revealed that animated series Creature Commandos will instead be the new universe's first project. Superman: Legacy is still set to be the first movie of Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, however. We'll just have to wait and see to find out when we'll next see Maridueña's Jaime Reyes.

Blue Beetle arrives this August 18.

