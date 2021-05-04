Blizzard might have leaked World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade's June release date

Blizzard seems to have leaked a June release date for the upcoming World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic expansion.

As spotted by a few people on Reddit (via PC Gamer), Blizzard's World of Warcraft Classic launcher briefly featured various notices for The Burning Crusade pegging the release date as June 1. Those who were able to witness the apparent leak weren't able to click through to anything, and the ads were quickly pulled, but as a prophetic Jonah Hill foretold in the year of the original Burning Crusade expansion, "people don't forget." Of course, it's possible the release date was just a placeholder, but similar leaks from the past have proven accurate.

The Burning Crusade was the first-ever World of Warcraft expansion, launching in 2007 and opening the Dark Portal to Outland. This time around, you'll have the choice to stick around in Azeroth or venture forth into Outland, essentially splitting World of Warcraft Classic into two distinct timelines. If you want to stay in 2004, just be sure to move your character into an "Era realm" before The Burning Crusade takes over, or you can clone a character for a small fee and experience both realms simultaneously. For what it's worth, baby GamesRadar seemed to enjoy its time with The Burning Crusade way back when.

If the June release date for World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic is the real thing, you can expect to hear the official announcement from Blizzard any old time now.

