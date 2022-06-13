Blizzard is hosting an Overwatch 2 reveal event this week

Blizzard is hosting an Overwatch 2 reveal event later this week.

Unveiled in 2019, the sequel to hero shooter Overwatch has been a long time coming. But with the game set to blast its way onto early access on October 4, the wait is almost over. To give you more of an idea of how Overwatch 2 is shaping up, Blizzard is planning a reveal event that'll take place in just a matter of days.

The Overwatch 2 reveal event will be broadcast on Thursday, June 16, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. You can catch the livestream on the PlayOverwatch Youtube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab) channels.

During the first Overwatch 2 beta, which took place back in April, the developer implemented various balance patches and some new abilities, such as Zenyatta's Snap Kick passive. "We've only just scratched the surface. This is the beginning of everything we have in store for the game," reads a post on Blizzard's website (opens in new tab).

We got a fresh look at the game during yesterday's Xbox and Bethesda's showcase with a trailer featuring new hero, the Junker Queen. The footage also confirmed that the game's PVP element will be free-to-play. Expect to see plenty more details on the shooter's newest tank-class character as well as the plans Blizzard has for Overwatch 2's seasonal content and more information on the next beta during Thursday's livestream.

Prepare for the standalone sequel with our Overwatch 2 guide, including new modes, maps, heroes, and everything we know so far.