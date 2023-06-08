Blasphemous 2 release date leaks on PlayStation Store

The grisly Metroidvania sequel Blasphemous 2 is set to launch on August 24, according to a new trailer posted on the PlayStation Store.

It's easy to guess that this trailer was meant to be revealed at Summer Game Fest later today, but as of this writing it's available for viewing on the PS5 store. If you've seen the previous trailer, you already know what to expect from the action - this is another grimdark Metroidvania with gorgeous pixel art, tight controls, and challenging combat. This video sets up much more of the world and setting for the sequel, including a temple held in the air by three giant statues, and a massive heart beating above it in the sky. Yes, this game is still looking metal AF.

The trailer concludes with an August 24 release date (as spotted by a Gematsu reader), which makes good on developer The Game Kitchen's promise of a late summer release date. Another major Metroidvania, Hollow Knight: Silksong, is also due out in the second half of this year, and the Blasphemous 2 devs have had some public fears that they might be launching alongside that behemoth.

Here's hoping that both games launch soon, are awesome, and find their audiences. The E3 2023 schedule is pointing us to a packed year ahead, with Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase, Starfield Direct, Ubisoft Forward, and Capcom Showcase all bringing us news on the biggest new games for 2023 over the course of the next week.

