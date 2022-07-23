Blade and Dracula play political intrigue in Marvel's Vampire Nation

Blade vs. Dracula sounds like a fight made in heaven (or maybe hell…) especially since Blade first appeared in the '70s Tomb of Dracula title.

But in Marvel's just announced Blade: Vampire Nation one-shot from writer Mark Russell and artist Mico Suayan, announced by surprise in Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego, Blade will work FOR Dracula to root out a secret assassination plot in the literal Vampire nation of which he is 'Sheriff'.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"It's about Blade being called in by Dracula to find out and eliminate a conspiracy within the vampire community," CBR (opens in new tab) quotes Brooks as explaining.

Blade is currently the so-called 'Sheriff' of Dracula's Vampire Nation, where it is eternally night. The Marvel Universe's vampire population was relegated to their own country in a treaty with the Avengers when Dracula tried to conquer the rest of the world.

Blade remained in the Vampire Nation, vowing to police its population - including Dracula himself.

Blade: Vampire Nation goes on sale in November with a cover from Valerio Giangiordano, seen here.

