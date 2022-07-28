Black Panther 2 toy set may reveal who's under the suit

Ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, director Ryan Coogler confirmed he would not recast T’Challa after actor Chadwick Boseman’s death. However, the first trailer for the sequel teased that another character may take up his Black Panther mantle.

The two-minute teaser ended with a quick glimpse of the iconic suit from behind as we speculated who could be wearing it. Now it seems Marvel may have accidentally solved the mystery with the release of some new toy sets.

Before we go any further, please head a quick warning that this article could contain potential spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. So if you want to avoid everything until you see the movie, don’t read on.

Marvel has released a new LEGO set featuring Letitia Wright’s Shuri in the suit. According to fan site The Brick Fan (opens in new tab) , three new sets will be released in October. One of these shows Shuri wearing what appears to be the Black Panther costume, along with the gold accents that we saw in the trailer.

While all signs point to Shuri taking up her late brother’s mantle, Marvel has yet to confirm it is the case. Wright was recently quizzed on the rumors she will be the new Black Panther by MTV News (opens in new tab). "I don’t know what you’re talking about," she teased. "But November 11th, you get your ticket."

The first look at Wakanda Forever was released at San Diego Comic-Con as part of Marvel’s mega panel. The trailer shows Wakanda in mourning as they adjust to life without T'Challa before the new threat of Namor the Sub-Mariner is introduced.

Feige also confirmed that Black Panther 2 will be the final movie in Phase 4 as he unveiled Marvel’s Phase 5 line-up. Check out our guide to all of the confirmed upcoming superhero movies.