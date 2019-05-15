Black Mirror's season 5 trailer promises smartphone madness, complimentary robots and... Miley Cyrus?

After bending our brains with the interactive Bandersnatch, Black Mirror is back in control of the dystopian darkness with three new episodes that will launch on June 5.

The trailer is careful not to give away any of the new episodes' trademark twists, but we can speculate a little on their subject matter. In one, called Smithereens, we see a man seemingly driven mad - and possibly to violence - by the omnipresence of smartphones. If the stressed-out protagonist looks familiar it's because he's played by Andrew Scott, the actor who gave us Jim Moriarty in Sherlock and the hot priest in season 2 of Fleabag.

Another episode - titled Striking Vipers - shows Avengers: Endgame star Anthony Mackie as a family man apparently struggling with his role in the world. Judging by the trailer it has something to do with a beat-em-up style game.

The most intriguing - only titled Episode #5.3 right now - features a complimentary little robot and Miley Cyrus. Of course, expect the actual episodes to take these simple starting points and do something soul-destroyingly weird with them.

In an EW story series creator Charlie Brooker commented on a still of Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who appeared in Aquaman, facing each other in a dark, rainy street. "It’s the Marvel-DC crossover no one saw coming."