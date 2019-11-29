Black Friday: get 50% off this high-capacity power bank, perfect for recharging your Switch

Fed up with your Nintendo Switch powering down when you're mid-boss battle? The kids' iPads running out of juice in the middle of a 3-hour drive? Has your iPhone ever gone dark when you're trying to get an Uber in the pouring rain? Then this deal is perfect for you.

The EC Technology Portable Charger 22400mAh is an amazing 51% off right now on Amazon; a steal at £16.09. It's Amazon's best-selling power bank and it's easy to see why.

The 22400mAh capacity is enough to charge an iPhone X six times over, an iPad Air twice, and a Nintendo Switch five times. Universal connections means that it'll recharge anything that connects to a USB cable. It has three USB ports, so you can charge multiple devices at once.

EC Technology Portable Charger 22400mAh Power Bank | Was £32.99 | Now £16.09 from Amazon 51% off: This highly-portable, high capacity power bank is ideal for recharging any of your devices on the go. It has an automatic quick charge mode which will detect the fastest speed your device can charge at and has numerous safety systems to prevent damage. Perfect for Nintendo Switch and iPhone.

