Black Friday gaming laptop deals: find yourself a cheap portable powerhouse this winter

As we approach the end of October, it's about prime time to think about the Black Friday gaming laptop deals we can look forward to next month. In fact, retailers are already - predictably - getting ahead of the date itself and offering some early Black Friday gaming laptop deals.

The Black Friday deals weekend - including the Cyber Monday deals (yup, it's relentless) - will see bargains galore on portable powerhouses. It's generally a great time to get one of the best gaming laptops at a more affordable price, and you can even find a genuine bargain on powerful machines.

While you will see a host of tech deals across the sales weekend from gaming PCs to gaming headsets (and maybe even some Black Friday PS5 deals), there's historically been swinging cuts in gaming laptops that make it the perfect time to strike.

Also, if you prefer your screens bigger but like the idea of retaining the portability, you'll need to peruse the deals to see if you can get one of the best gaming TVs or best gaming monitors cheap to team with your new machine. It really is possible. And don't forget: give the best antivirus software going a look just to make sure your brand new gaming laptop is well protected.

We will be regularly updating this page as we approach the big day, sprinkling in some of the best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals as we get them. To kick things off today, we have picked out some great models that are at the more affordable end of the spectrum.

Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals - US

Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $699.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best-value laptops we've seen this week; an Acer Nitro 5 with a respectable 1650 graphics card at just under $700. Even though it won't play the most advanced games on high settings (the processor won't cope with that), it's a very respectable starter build that's great value for money.View Deal

HP Pavillion | 16.1" 1080p | i5-10300H | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $899.99 at Best Buy

This is a very respectable laptop for mid-level gaming, and the standout is the 1660Ti graphics card. The processor may not be the strongest, but the GPU makes up for it. It's also sound value for money.View Deal

ASUS TUF FX505 | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 7 3750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $916.54 at Amazon

ASUS makes some of our favorite laptops and have recently been the ones really making a positive go at getting laptops that are ray tracing-capable down to around or below the four-figure mark. This is a great example of that, and a high-value deal - but hurry, there's only one left (at the time of publishing)!View Deal

Dell G5 15 | 15.6" 1080p | Intel i7-10750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1.440 $1,175.99 at Dell

With well-specced ray tracing-capable laptops still hovering around the four-figure mark, this model with a 2060 graphics card, a brand new Intel processor, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM is an excellent proposition.View Deal

Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals - UK

Stateside readers don't get all the fun, and those in the UK can enjoy some early Black Friday gaming laptop deals too right now.

HP Pavilion 15 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H | GTX 1650Ti | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £799.99 at Amazon

With a 1650 Ti graphics card, this particular laptop manages to squeeze even more value out of an already affordable range. As such, this HP Pavilion is great bang for buck. Better still, you're getting the latest Intel processor generation. A fab machine at a great price.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H | GTX 1660Ti | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £949 at Amazon UK

Acer's Nitro laptops are rightly some of the most popular in cheap gaming laptop land, and this model exemplifies that perfectly. A brand new 10th-generation processor lies in this excellent 1660Ti build.View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5i | 15.6" 1080p | 15-10300H | RTX 2060 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | £999.95 at Overclockers UK

A ray-tracing laptop for under £1,000 at Overclockers. What's more to like? It's got a brand new processor too, as well as being from a solid maker in Lenovo, and a solid gaming range in their Legion series. Compromises are present, but this is excellent value for money.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 (2019) | 15.6" 1080p | i7-97050H | GTX 1660Ti | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | £1,130.10 at Amazon UK

A premium Razer laptop for this price is excellent. Benefiting from the 2020 range now being available, last year's selection still packs a punch and can handle anything. Plus you're getting one of the best designs and builds in the business.View Deal

