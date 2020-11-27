Black Friday gaming deals 2020: PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC offers compared

Quick links (Image credit: Ubisoft / Sony / Nintendo / CD Projekt Red) Jump straight to the Black Friday gaming deals you want with these links:

1. Nintendo Switch

2. PlayStation

3. Xbox

4. PC

The 2020 Black Friday gaming deals have landed and we're here to bring you the very best ones from a range of your favorite online stores. We'll be updating this page throughout the day, so feel free to keep checking in for the latest games, hardware,

Covering everything from consoles and gaming PCs, to next-gen games and headsets to discounted games both old and new. We've also listed a selection of brand news stories in our Black Friday deals section of the site. We've already seen big sales on subscription services with PS Plus deals, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Live deals.

Since the Xbox Series X and PS5 just released earlier in the month, the only deals we're likely to see on next-gen hardware would simply be the consoles being available at all. Of course, that doesn't mean you can't save on next-gen accessories while keeping an eye on stock, and that's why we have our PS5 Black Friday deals and Xbox Series X Black Friday deals guides.

Don't expect to see any discounts on PS5 or Xbox Series X hardware, but absolutely look out for Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals. We've already seen some pretty sweet deals on Switch bundles that include games, storage cards, and carrying cases, and considering the Switch is somehow still hard to find in stores, you don't want to pass up on a good Black Friday Switch deal.

Anyway, down to business - here are the best Black Friday gaming deals we've seen so far.

Black Friday gaming deals - Nintendo

One of the most in-demand items during the Black Friday gaming deals is Nintendo Switch. It's been tremendously popular throughout the year, and that hasn't changed for the Holiday season sales. Plus, Nintendo products are fairly infamous for holding their value - any discounts on games and accessories are bound to be snapped up quickly.

To point you in the right direction, we've gathered the best offers on Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories right here. Because our price-matching software is updated every half-hour, don't forget to bookmark this page and come back for new Black Friday gaming deals every now and then.

Nintendo Switch console

Nintendo Switch consoles aren't easy to get hold of right now; they've been incredibly popular over the last few months. That's why we're hoping the Black Friday gaming deals will continue to throw us a bone. If any offers are available, you'll find them below.

Want to buy a Nintendo Switch console but aren't sure which one to get? We'd recommend the 'standard' version, e.g. the one with the blue and red controllers. It's the full Switch experience, allowing you to use it on TV or in handheld mode. That lets you seamlessly swap between a Mario Kart tournament with your family on the big screen (perhaps while sharing its detachable controllers) to a solo session of Animal Crossing. In other words, it offers more flexibility.

For maximum value for money, don't forget to check in with the best Nintendo Switch bundles as well.

Best offer Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) + 128GB memory card | $335 $319.98 at Amazon US

The Switch itself has been very hard to come by recently, so being able to get it with a discount on a handy 128GB memory card (which is more than enough storage space, to be honest) is a bargain you shouldn't miss. If you'd prefer, you can also get the same offer with a smaller 64GB card for $316.28, but for the extra couple of dollars, we'd recommend sticking with the larger alternative. Either way, SD cards like this are useful because they boost the system's internal storage space, allowing you to make sure your precious game saves and captures aren't taking up room on the console's hard drive.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) | $299.99 at Amazon US

Getting hold of a Nintendo Switch has been very tricky during the pandemic, and any stock that appeared was snapped up quickly. As a result, this listing is worth paying attention to. Yes, we know it's not discounted. And yes, it doesn't come with any extras. But considering how hard it's been to find, any stock at all is a big deal.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Animal Crossing Edition) | $299.99 at Amazon US

Although this listing doesn't have a discount, it's still worth considering because of the gorgeous Animal Crossing design. Besides a unique controller color-scheme, it also has a special dock featuring the Nook family on their desert island. Lovely. Just remember, this one does not feature the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. If you want that, you'll need to buy it separately.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite console

If you want to get a Nintendo Switch to play by yourself, on a budget, or for a younger family member, the Lite model is perfect. It's a cheaper, sturdier version of the console that boils the experience down to its bare essentials. Namely, it can only be played in handheld mode (e.g. it cannot connect to a TV) but will still play all the same games.

For more offers, don't forget about our guide to the cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite prices and bundle deals.

Best price Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB memory card | $235 $218.99 at Amazon US

This is the offer to beat today when it comes to Nintendo Switch Lite. Besides the console itself (which you can have in Gray, Turquoise, or Yellow), you're getting a chunky 128GB memory card to go with it. Well, 'chunky' in a metaphorical sense. It's actually very small. Anyway. This is handy for storing game saves and game capture so that they're not taking up space on your console's internal memory.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + carry case + 128GB memory card | $288 $239.97 at Best Buy

This Nintendo Switch Lite bundle is a great starter pack as it comes with a protective carry case and a 128Gb memory card. Extra storage space would be one of our first recommendations for any new Switch owner as you only get 32GB of on-board storage which soon disappears.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $259.98 at Best Buy

Given how most stores are charging over the normal price for a Switch Lite right now, this is one of the only decent bundles around. But hey, it is for the biggest game of the year so far on the Switch, so count us in! Available in Turquoise, Coral pink, or Gray.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch games

You can be guaranteed that discounts on Switch exclusives are going to appear throughout the Black Friday gaming deals, so we've hunted down the best offers on must-have Switch games here. That includes everything from Super Mario 3D All-Stars to the ever-popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and we'll keep adding to this list as and when new price cuts appear. Because Nintendo Switch games are usually quite expensive, we'll take any discounts we can get our hands on.

Chief among them would be the latest Zelda (Breath of the Wild) and Super Mario instalments. These are still hitting $60 on a regular basis and are widely considered to be the system's best games, so a reduction wouldn't go amiss. As luck would have it, you can save 25% on both in the US right now.

For further offers, head over to our page on the cheapest Nintendo Switch game sales.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $60 $49.99 at Amazon US

If you want the most charming game on the planet, you want Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The latest instalment of the franchise takes us to a lush desert island where we can create our own community from nothing. With ongoing seasonal events and plenty of new characters to meet, it's exactly what we need after a year like this.

View Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $60 $39.99 at Amazon US

Want to go back in time to a more old-school Zelda? This remake of Link's Awakening is exactly that, bringing the classic Game Boy game to Nintendo Switch... but with all-new visuals. It's simply adorable, but also challenging in just the right way. This one comes highly recommended if you missed it the first time around or want to bathe in nostalgia.

View Deal

Super Mario Maker 2 | $60 $39.99 at Amazon US

Create your own Super Mario levels in this delightful sequel, and in different styles from across the generations - you can make a stage with 90s Super Mario World visuals, NES graphics, or the modern Super Mario 3D World style. Either way, it's a joy to go hands on with the nuts and bolts behind one of the best platforming game franchises ever.



View Deal

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | $60 $49.54 at Amazon US

Although this fighting game franchise has been going for a good couple of decades, Ultimate breathes new life into the series. With dozens of characters to choose from, numerous stages filled with fan service, and gameplay that is arguably Smash at its best, this is a must-have for Switch owners who want something a little more action-packed.

View Deal

Star deal Mario Kart 8 Deluxe| $60 $44.99 at Amazon US

The latest Mario Kart is comfortably one of the best in years, and it's perfect for the Holiday season - especially if you're stuck at home. Besides racing tournaments, you can also set up battles to duke it out to see who's the best driver. A must-have game for any Nintendo Switch owner.

View Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $60 $44.99 at Amazon US

Even after all this time, Breath of the Wild is still the best game on Switch. Everyone on the planet should play it. It revolutionized Zelda as we know it, and it outdid virtually every other open-world game not by making the biggest world ever, but by making a perfectly sized world that's overflowing with creativity.

View Deal

Super Mario Odyssey | $60 $44.99 at Amazon US

Fittingly, Super Mario Odyssey is to 3D Mario games what Breath of the Wild is to Zelda. It's a bold step forward for the series that preserves what makes these games so special. Super Mario Odyssey is easily the best 3D Mario game ever made, and it's a shoo-in for top five Switch games.

View Deal

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (digital code) | $60 $38.99 at Amazon US

Go back to old-school Mario Bros. with this revamped version of New Super Mario Bros. U, a classically-styled side scroller originally released on the Wii U console (long may it rest in peace). It's a blast playing by yourself, but it's arguably at its best when played with others.

View Deal

Super Mario Party | $60 $44.99 at Amazon US

This one does exactly what it says on the tin; it's a collection of party games involving Mario and co, and it's wonderful. It's the perfect sort of game for family gatherings over the Holiday season (especially because it allows up to four players), so getting $15 off is good stuff. Don't miss out if you want something to do together.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch accessories

No matter whether you've just picked up a Switch or have had one for a while, it's always a good idea to look out for the best Nintendo Switch accessories during the Black Friday gaming deals. Regardless of what you need - be it a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or a screen protector - you'll find the best offers here.

If nothing else, we'd recommend the best case for Nintendo Switch to keep your console safe no matter whether you use it at home or out and about. A Nintendo Switch SD card (AKA a memory card) is equally essential due to the system's rather meagre 32GB of internal storage.

Black Friday gaming deals - PlayStation

With the PlayStation 5 now on shelves (proverbially, at least), all eyes on are Sony. With that in mind, we've made sure that all the best offers on PlayStation consoles, games, and accessories can be found right here.

The Black Friday gaming deals aren't just about next-gen, though. It's also the perfect opportunity to grab a bargain on everything PS4, especially now that it's being superseded by a newer system. Be sure to check in every now and then as a result - we'll keep this section updated with all the best offers as the sales season picks up steam.

PS5 consoles

The PlayStation 5 is finally here, and it's a few weeks old now that the full Black Friday gaming deals have started. With any luck, the console will get stock over the next few days; thanks to plenty of buzz and a shortage of PS5 deals, it's been selling out everywhere.

With that in mind, definitely keep your eye on the widget below for updates on stock and any potential offers - they'll appear here first. You can also check in with our page of PlayStation 5 pre-orders page for more deals.

PS4 consoles

The PS4 has had an excellent run and is now in its twilight years, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be looking for discounts on the console. In fact, we'd say doing so is a good idea - it has a full generation of amazing games under its belt, and the price will almost certainly drop now that the next PlayStation generation has arrived.

We've listed today's top PS4 price cuts below. More specifically, you'll find reductions for the PS4 Pro. If you ask us, the Pro is the best value for money; it's a more powerful option that will display games in 4K resolution, meaning they'll look their best on your TV.

To get a wider range of deals, don't forget to check in with our guide to the best PS4 bundles.

PS5 & PS4 games

We're expecting more than a few PS4 games to go on offer during the Black Friday gaming deals, so we've rounded up ones to look out for here. That includes everything from Star Wars: Squadrons to Marvel's Avengers, not to mention pre-orders for upcoming games like Cyberpunk 2077.

Our price-matching software is updated every 30 minutes, so bookmark this page and pop back every now and then to see what offers are available.

PS4 games

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) | $60 $29.99 at Amazon US

This was one of the year's most highly anticipated games, and it didn't disappoint - the second part of The Last of Us was a triumph for critics and fans, earning top scores across the board. Seeing it for just $30 is incredible value for money.

View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) | $60 $39.99 at Amazon US

Lose yourself in an ambitious open-world samurai game set in ancient Japan with this offer. Because Ghost only came out a few months ago (and was a high-profile PlayStation exclusive, no less), seeing it drop to $40 is the perfect opportunity to try it out for yourself if you haven't already. Highly recommended.

View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) | $60 $49.94 at Amazon

The free upgrade to the PS5 version might not be coming until next year, but we think this red hot price is too good to pass up. This deal is even better when you consider the game isn't even out on current-gen platforms yet.

View Deal

Marvel's Avengers (PS4) | $60 $24.99 at Amazon US

Avengers, Assemble... for a really good deal. While it's not quite as exciting as a battle against evil, this massive price cut gets you the new Marvel game for 55% less than normal. That's a discount of $33, which is a steal if you wanted Avengers anyway. Oh, and don't forget - you'll get a free next-gen upgrade when it becomes available!

View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion (PS4) | $60 $29.99 at Amazon US

The Watch Dogs franchise heads to London for its latest entry, tasking players with fighting for freedom in an oppressive police state. The big hook is the fact that you can technically recruit and play as anyone - even a lovely old grandma. Brilliant.

View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4) | $60 $47.99 at Amazon US

Battle your way through Viking-era Britain with the latest Assassin's Creed, and all for $10 less than normal. Considering the fact that it's only just come out, that's a tempting offer. Plus, the game itself is excellent - it's well worth $48.

View Deal

God of War (PS4) | $20 $9.99 at Amazon

One of the PS4's very best games has had a mighty discount at Amazon; it's now $10, which is a bargain considering how excellent it is. Taking place years after the original trilogy, this one brings us to the world of Norse mythology and offers a surprisingly heartfelt, thoughtful story.

View Deal

PS5 games

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) | $49.88 at Amazon US

The PS5's flagship game is a new story following on from the original 2018 Spider-Man for PS4. Sure, it's not necessarily as big as a 'full' release. But it looks phenomenal, has a great plot, and plays really well. You can also upgrade for a small fee if you want to try a Remastered version of Spider-Man PS4, too, or buy the Ultimate edition at $69.88 for both Miles Morales and the Remastered Spider-Man game.

View Deal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) | $59.88 at Amazon US

Although it's dropped the LittleBigPlanet name, this is still the same Sackboy you've come to know and love over the last decade - and now he's made the leap to PS5 in a platforming adventure. This one's a cheerful delight, and it's perfect for both grown-ups and kids. The ideal game to play together with your loved ones.

View Deal

Demon's Souls (PS5) | $69.88 at Amazon US

Another PS5 launch title is this remake of the classic Demon's Souls for PS3. The new version looks flat-out incredible thanks to updated visuals, but the beloved gameplay remains intact underneath. We're hoping it gets a discount during the Black Friday gaming deals, and if it does, you'll find the best price here.

View Deal

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5) | $69.99 at Amazon

Call of Duty screams back onto the stage with the latest entry in their Black Ops series, and it's a doozy. Reviews have been pretty positive so far about the franchise's return to the past, making it the shooter to watch this Holiday season. We'll keep you updated as soon as it drops in price.

View Deal

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PS5) | $59.99 at Amazon

This adventure set in Ancient Greece is also screeching onto next-gen via PS5 in the winter. Although it hasn't been discounted yet, we're hoping it'll get a price cut for the Black Friday gaming deals - if it does, we'll let you know. Watch this space!

View Deal

PlayStation accessories

A new console means new accessories, and there are more than a few on offer for next-gen. As well as the mandatory controller, you can also get advanced gaming headsets, a remote for media apps like Disney Plus or Netflix, and an HD streaming camera. You can see the full range in our feature on PS5 accessories.

The Black Friday gaming deals will almost certainly include a load of PS4 peripherals, too. Need a new controller or headset? Now's your chance - some of the best PS4 accessories can be found below.

12-month PS Plus subscription (US) | $60 $29.99 at CDKeys

CDKeys can always be relied on for good deals, but this is better than we'd expected. You're getting a massive 47% off (ish) a full year of PS Plus, and that's a rare occurrence. Snap this offer up before it vanishes! And remember, it can be stacked on top of your existing membership.

View Deal

PlayStation headsets

The Black Friday gaming deals offer a great opportunity to grab one of the most essential accessories for less - a headset. Besides increasing immersion in any games you play, some also provide positional surround sound to make tracking your foes easier. In addition, they offer superior microphones for clearer in-game chat.

Want to know what you should be looking out for? Be sure to drop in on our guide on the best PS4 headsets.

Today's top deal Razer Kraken | $80 $49.99 at Amazon US

The famous headset is as good as it's ever been, and it offers flawless sound no matter what you play. More importantly, it's consistently been one of Razer's best-selling and most popular brands for years. And this is its lowest ever price, remember.

View Deal

HyperX Cloud II | $100 $79 at Amazon US

The successor to HyperX's famous Cloud Alpha headset, the Cloud II is a great headset for those who are looking to find themselves something safely under the $100 price bracket. An easy hit, and one you absolutely won't regret.

View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | $100 $54.99 at Amazon US

This has been one of our absolute favorite gaming headsets for the main consoles in the last couple of years. Firstly, it provides exceptional sound. Secondly, it's compatible with everything and will serve you very well. Lovely.

View Deal

Corsair HS60 Pro | $70 $39.99 at Amazon US

A terrific Corsair headset that'll work with literally any device due to its handy and trusty 3.5mm audio jack. It's Discord certified which indicates it follows Corsair's usually PC lean, but these are great for the price and a solid Black Friday gaming deal.

View Deal

Black Friday gaming deals - Xbox

With next-gen now upon us in the form of the Series X (to say nothing of the Xbox Series S), there's a lot of interest in Xbox this holiday season. We've got our fingers crossed that the Black Friday gaming deals will offer fresh stock of the console, not to mention some accessories as well. If any appear, you'll find them listed below.

We're also hoping for discounts on current generation accessories and games. Because so many of these are compatible with the Series X and S, any price cut we can get will be a bargain.

Xbox Series X console

The next generation is almost upon us, but Microsoft's premier console is proving difficult to get hold of at the moment - it's currently sold out everywhere we look. However, we're hopeful that'll change as the Black Friday gaming deals wear on. If any offers appear, you'll find them in our list below.

Curious about which Xbox to go for? In so many ways, the flagship Xbox Series X is the full next-gen experience. It has more horsepower, offers games in 4K resolution, and has a much larger memory. Thanks to its disc drive, it also gives you maximum flexibility.

For more offers, be sure to check out our Black Friday Xbox Series X deals page or our Xbox Series X deals and bundles guide.

Xbox Series S console

The cheaper Series S is also launching this November, and we expect more stock to appear during the Black Friday gaming deals. If any offers pop up, you'll find them here first.

What's the difference between this and the Series X, though? The Xbox Series S is able to play all the same next-gen games, but it doesn't have a disc drive and isn't as powerful. That means it's perfect as a machine for running Xbox Game Pass, those who want to keep costs low, or if you don't have a 4K TV. And while it isn't able to display games in 4K (it'll only 'upscale' them for 4K televisions), everything will still look incredible.

For more, check in with our dedicated Xbox Series S deals page.

Xbox games

We suspect there will be more than a few Xbox games on offer during the Black Friday gaming deals, and you'll find any discounts below. Because many Xbox One games also work on Xbox Series X (like Assassin's Creed Valhalla), you're getting excellent value for money.

Be sure to watch out for pre-orders, too. It's very possible that Cyberpunk will receive healthy reductions ahead of its launch, for example. Watch it like a hawk if you want to save money.

Best deal Marvel's Avengers | $60 $24.99 at Best Buy

Much like Cyberpunk, grabbing the Xbox One version of Marvel's Avengers should get you the free next-gen upgrade when it finally arrives for Xbox Series X and S. As such, we'd definitely take advantage of this price - it's been around $60 for a while.

View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla | $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

Battle your way through Viking-era Britain with the latest Assassin's Creed, and all for $10 less than normal. Considering the fact that it's only just come out, that's a tempting offer. Plus, the game itself is excellent - it's well worth $49.94.

View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077 | $60 $49.94 at Amazon

The free upgrade to the Series X version might not be coming until next year, but we think this red hot price is too good to pass up. This deal is even better when you consider the game isn't even out on current-gen platforms yet.

View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion | $60 $29.99 at Amazon

The latest Watch Dogs takes you to a dystopian London in a bid to topple a corrupt regime and bring freedom back to the UK. The big hook is your ability to recruit and play as almost anyone - including a lovely old grandma. Amazing.

View Deal

Immortals: Fenyx Rising | $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

This adventure set in Ancient Greece is also screeching onto next-gen via Xbox Series X in the winter. Thanks to a handy $10 discount, you can get in on the action for a little bit less if you act fast. Because Immortals looks like Breath of the Wild for Xbox, that's a tempting prospect.

View Deal

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Xbox Series X + Xbox One) | $69.99 at Amazon

Call of Duty has returned to the Cold War era with the latest Black Ops, and it's been going down pretty well. That's good news for fans of the franchise, especially with new multiplayer maps and modes to enjoy over the Holiday season. This edition gets you the Xbox Series X and Xbox One version (although there isn't a standalone Xbox Series X copy anyway).

View Deal

Xbox headsets

The Black Friday gaming deals are the perfect chance to pick up one of the most essential accessories out there - a headset. These technological wonders can increase immersion in games by a huge degree, and they often make in-game communication with your friends much clearer thanks to a superior microphone. To get you started, we've rounded up the top offers below.

For more info on what makes a great headset, be sure to visit our guide on the best Xbox One headsets.

Today's top deal Razer Kraken | $80 $49.99 at Amazon US

The famous headset is as good as it's ever been, and it offers flawless sound no matter what you play. More importantly, it's consistently been one of Razer's best-selling and most popular brands for years. And this is its lowest ever price, remember.

View Deal

Turtle Beach Recon 200 | $60 $29.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for an affordable headset for Xbox Series X, you should look no further than the Turtle Beach Recon 200. Save $30 on this reliable headset, while stocks last. Lovely stuff.

View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | $100 $54.99 at Amazon US

This has been one of our absolute favorite gaming headsets for the main consoles in the last couple of years. Firstly, it provides exceptional sound. Secondly, it's compatible with everything and will serve you very well. Lovely.

View Deal

HyperX Cloud II | $100 $79 at Amazon US

The successor to HyperX's famous Cloud Alpha headset, the Cloud II is a great headset for those who are looking to find themselves something safely under the $100 price bracket. An easy hit, and one you absolutely won't regret.

View Deal

Astro A40 Wired | $150 $119.99 at Best Buy

This comfortable and capable wired headset from Astro has $30 off right now over at Best Buy. It's a great deal if you're looking for solid performance on a tight budget.

View Deal

Corsair HS60 Pro | $70 $39.99 at Amazon US

A terrific Corsair headset that'll work with literally any device due to its handy and trusty 3.5mm audio jack. It's Discord certified which indicates it follows Corsair's usually PC lean, but these are great for the price and a solid Black Friday gaming deal.

View Deal

Xbox accessories

Regardless of which Xbox you'll be playing on, the Black Friday gaming deals offer a opportunity to get big discounts on essential Xbox gear. And because many Xbox One accessories are compatible with Xbox Series X, you don't need to worry about wasting your money on current-gen gear.

To see a more comprehensive list of deals, head over to our page of the best Xbox One accessories.

Black Friday gaming deals - PC

Exciting new releases aren't just limited to consoles this year; PC gamers got in on the action with the RTX 3080, RTX 3090, and the AMD 6000 series, an advanced suite of cards that provide some of the biggest generational leaps in years. That means a lot of older gear should get a discount during the sales season, meaning you'll be able to snag a bargain on PC tech throughout the Black Friday gaming deals.

With that in mind, we've gone looking for some offers on the best gaming PCs and the best gaming laptops. If there's a discount to be had, you'll find it below.

Gaming PC deals

If you'd prefer to avoid the fuss of putting together your own rig, prebuilt machines are the way to go. They come ready-made and functional out of the box, so you can get down to gaming right away.

For more bargains, don't forget to take a look at our dedicated page of Black Friday gaming PC deals.

Best offer Alienware Aurora R11 (RTX 3080) | $2,440 $2,391.19 at Dell

A high price, but for the highest-grade tech. A 10th-generation Intel i7 processor, RTX 3080 graphics card, 16GB DDr RAM, 512GB SSD boot drive, and 1TB SATA storage are included within this offer. Fantastic.

Features: 10th-generation Intel i7 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDr RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB SATA

View Deal

Dell G5 series | From $666.39 at Dell

A big benefit of going to Dell now is that there are often deals forthcoming, and all their machines will have the latest tech - including Intel's 10th-generation processors. As a starting point, these are fantastic machines, and at a fantastic price to start off with too.

Features: Intel 10th-gen CPUs, GTX 1650 - RTX 2060 Super / AMD RX 5600 GPU, 8 - 32GB RAM, 1TB HDD (min.) + range of SSDs

View Deal

Alienware R11 | From $891.79 at Dell

A big benefit of going to Dell now is that there are often deals forthcoming, and all their machines will have the latest tech - including Intel's 10th-generation processors. As a starting point, these are fantastic machines, and at that price point, a fantastic price to start off with too.

Features: Intel 10th-gen CPU, GTX 1650 Super / RTX 2080Ti / AMD 5600 - RX 5700XT GPU, 8 - 64GB RAM, up to 2TB SSD + 2TB SSD combos

View Deal

HP Omen GT13 (GTX 1660 Super) | $949.99 at Best Buy

From a recognized range of reliable and solid gaming PCs, this Omen model is a well-balanced build. Although it won't be able to play the most demanding games on ultra settings, it'll still do very well for itself. It's probably one of the best off-the-shelf, non-ray-tracing PCs you can find right now.

Features: Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, GTX 1660 Super GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 (GTX 1660 Super) | $1,000 $899.99 at Best Buy

A variant of the PC one of our colleagues uses every day, we can say with confidence that this is a great machine for work and play. It's a bit light on the RAM, but you can double that relatively cheaply after acquiring this machine. A great offering.

Features: Ryzen 5 3600X CPU, GTX 1660 Super GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

View Deal

Gaming laptop deals

The appeal of a gaming laptop is the fact that you aren't tethered to a desk or workstation; you can take it with you everywhere and play anywhere. Especially because they're getting thinner and smaller every year. Gone are the days of chonky beasts that felt like they weighed the same amount as a small car.

We've pulled together some of the best offers below. For more, drop in on our guide to the Black Friday gaming laptop deals.

Best deal Acer Nitro (RTX 2060) | $1,099 $799 at Walmart (save $300)

This is an excellent deal on a ray tracing-capable laptop with oodles of power to spare. Although the battery life could be a bit better, you'd struggle to find a better offer under $800.

Features: Intel i5 processor, NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD, 15.6-inch screen

View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 (GTX 1650) | $699.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best-value laptops we've seen this week; an Acer Nitro 5 with a respectable 1650 graphics card at under $700. Even though it won't play the most advanced games on high settings (the processor won't cope with that), it's a very respectable starter build that's great value for money.

Features: i5-10300H CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 1080p display

View Deal

ASUS TUF FX505 (GTX 1650) | $899.99 at Amazon

ASUS makes some of our favorite laptops and have recently been the ones really making a positive go at embracing the budget gaming laptop mark this year. If you're looking for something that can do a bit of everything for work and play, without breaking the bank, then this is it.

Features: Ryzen 7 3750H CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 1080p display

View Deal

HP Pavillion (GTX 1660Ti) | $899.99 at Best Buy

This is a very respectable laptop for mid-level gaming, and the standout is the 1660Ti graphics card. The processor may not be the strongest, but the GPU makes up for it. It's also sound value for money.

Features: i5-10300H CPU, GTX 1660Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 16.1-inch 1080p display

View Deal

Dell G7 17 (RTX 2060) | $1.560 $1,273.99 at Dell

With well-specced ray tracing-capable laptops still hovering over the four-figure mark, this 17.3" machine with a 2060 graphics card, a brand new Intel processor, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM is an excellent proposition.

Features: Intel i7-10750H CPU, RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 17.3-inch 1080p display

View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth (GTX 1650Ti) | $1,799 $1,499 at Amazon US

While this isn't the lowest we've ever seen it, this is a better price on this impressively powerful laptop than yesterday, as Amazon has slashed an extra $100 for a total of $300 off RRP. A 10th-gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD will keep you running fast, and a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card isn't to be sniffed at either.

Features: Intel Core i7-1065G7 4 Core CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.3"1080p 120Hz display

View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base (RTX 2060) | $1,800 $1,549.99 at Amazon US

For gaming on the go, the Razer Blade 15 laptop might not be Razer's most powerful offering, but it's still pretty good - a 6-Core Intel i7 processor, Nvidia 2060 RTX graphics card and 512 GB SSD keep this very competitive, especially at more than $250 off.

Features: Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6" FHD 1080p 144Hz display

View Deal

Razer Blade 15 (RTX 2070) | $1,999.99 $1,799.99 at Amazon US

If you're looking for something even more powerful, this version of the Razer Blade 15 steps things up with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card to ensure that you're getting cutting-edge visuals, and still gets you $200 off this impressive machine.

Features: Intel Core i7-10750H 6 Core CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6" FHD 1080p 144Hz displayView Deal

Dell G5 15 (GTX 1650Ti) | $910 $649.99 at Dell

This compact machine has everything you need to game on the go: a solid 1080p 120Hz screen, 8GB of RAM, and tried-and-true mid-range processors. For $650, this laptop is a steal.

Features: Intel i5-10300H CPU, GTX 1650Ti GPU, 256GB M.2 SSD, 8GB RAM, 15.6-inch 1080p display

View Deal

Gaming chairs

If you're gaming at a desk, you need a good chair to make sure you're not going to get back pain somewhere down the line. We've got a few deals for the best ones here, including the best gaming chairs overall.

Secretlab Black Friday deals | Save up to $100

If you act fast, you can save between $70 and $100 on top-of-the-range gaming chairs from the 2020 line. These are the best seats Secretlab have to offer, and they're genuinely excellent pieces of kit. We'd highly recommend them.

View Deal

Staples Black Friday deals | Save up to $150

If you're looking for comfort and affordability, there are some fantastic deals at Staples right now, including up to $160 off a Respawn gaming chair, which is now down to $109.99. Some of Staples own brand gaming chairs are also down to $109.99 as well, so be quick to get a bargain.

View Deal

Gaming keyboards

A good gaming PC needs an equally awesome keyboard. As luck would have it, many of the best ones are seeing big discounts in honor of the Black Friday gaming deals. We've listed a few of the best offers below. Just remember to move quickly; these reductions might not last long.

Want to find out more about what makes a great keyboard? Don't miss our guide to the best gaming keyboards that you can buy.

Razer BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper | $100 $64.99 at Razer US

Whether you're looking for a new keyboard for gaming or working from home, the BlackWidow Lite is a handy choice. It's compact design and quiet mechanical switches mean you'll love typing and playing on it, while the Stormtrooper design will help you stay on target.

View Deal

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum | $200 $129.99 at Amazon US

You can currently get $70 off this excellent accessory to your gaming set-up, saving you 35% on its RRP. It's easily one of the top gaming keyboards, so we'd highly recommend it if your budget can stretch that far.

View Deal

ROCCAT Vulcan 121 Aimo RGB | $160 $109.99 at Amazon US

This ROCCAT deal is an even better price cut, slashing over 30% off its MSRP to save you $50 this Black Friday. It's a truly fantastic piece of kit that feels a bit like you're using a typewriter. The RGB lighting is also gorgeous.

View Deal

Top offer Razer BlackWidow Gaming Keyboard | $170 $84.99 at Amazon US

At just $85, this is the cheapest we've seen the highly-customisable BlackWidow keyboard, even with some steep discounts at other stores. Its RGB lighting can be adjusted to almost any setup, and with its military-grade metal top plate and ergonomic wrist-rest, it'll last you ages too.

View Deal

Gaming mice

If you've not managed to pick up a gaming mouse yet (or your old one is in need of replacing), the Black Friday gaming deals offer the perfect opportunity to upgrade. With lightning-fast sensors and pinpoint precision, they help you up your game where it counts.

To get a sense of what you should be looking out for, head over to our guide to the best gaming mouse, the best wireless gaming mouse, and the best left-handed gaming mouse.

Best deal Razer DeathAdder Essential | $50 $29.99 at Amazon US

The DeathAdder is a Razer classic. More than ten million of them have been sold so far, a testament to the mouse's use no matter what kind of game you're playing - its 6,400 DPI optical sensor can be changed on the fly between customisable presets to ensure that it's always up to the task. And at $20 off, this is one of the best mice out there at an excellent price.

View Deal

Logitech G502 Hero | $80 $39.99 at Amazon

The Logitech G502 Hero is an outstanding mouse at an absolute bargain price this Black Friday. If you prefer your mouse to look subtle and non-gamer like then this won't be the choice for you, but if you prefer performance over aesthetics, this beaut offers 11 programmable buttons and a stonking 25,600 dpi thanks to a Logitech G hub software update.

View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity | $100 $69.99 at Amazon US

If you're looking for something a little more complex, then this is a great price for a higher-end mouse. The Naga Trinity gets up to 16,000 DPI, and its interchangeable side plate comes with either 2, 7, or 12 button configurations, so you can be set up perfectly, no matter what game you're playing.

View Deal

PC components

Looking to put together a rig of your own or upgrade your old setup with some new pieces? We've got some deals for you below, all as part of the Black Friday gaming deals.

If you're not sure where to start, you can always take inspiration from our guides to the best CPU for gaming, the best graphics cards, and the best RAM for gaming.

Intel i9-9900K CPU | $390 $319.99 at Amazon US

Definitely the cheapest this Intel i9 processor has ever been in the US, so jump on this now if you've had your eye on this a while. Seriously, we don't know how long this offer will last.

View Deal

Want more offers? Be sure to check out our Black Friday deals 2020 feed. When the sale gets started, it'll be stuffed with the very best reductions and discounts. You can also check out the best Black Friday Lego deals, Black Friday gaming laptop offers, and Black Friday board game deals via our dedicated guides.