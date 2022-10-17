Black Friday external hard drive deals 2022: what to expect from this year's sales

If you're after a Hard Drive this Black Friday then you're in luck. We're expecting a wide range of discounts on any type of external hard drive you may need, based on the sales last year. We saw price cuts on some of the best external hard drives, meaning you likely will be able to pick up top-of-the-line products while still bagging a deal.

External hard drives provide an ideal solution for adding additional storage to your systems, with a low price to gigabytes ratio and no internal tinkering required to install them. You'll find that even the best gaming PC or best gaming laptop will only have enough initial storage for a handful of chunky AAA games, and an external HDD is a cheap and easy way to resolve this issue. Black Friday external hard drive deals still available now include a wide range of sales from trusted brands including WD, SanDisk, Seagate, and more.

Of course, there's also a huge market for console gamers looking to increase storage, and we've put together dedicated lists of the best Xbox Series X external hard drives and best PS5 external hard drives to help you find the right one. Fortunately, external HDDs can store PS5 and Xbox Series X games as well - though you'll need to transfer them back to the system to play them.

Black Friday external hard drive deals FAQs

When are Black Friday hard drive deals starting in 2022? Black Friday this year will fall on 25th November. You can also expect deals to start a little bit earlier and for them to carry over to Cyber Monday as this is what we saw occur last year and the year before. Hard drives are usually items that aren't always at the forefront of sales which usually means people don't even realize how big the discounts are, so be ready to take advantage of them.

What are we expecting from Black Friday external hard drive deals? In order to have a better understanding of what we expect to see from Black Friday sales this year, we can take into account last year's sales and also the most recent deals during Amazon Prime Day 2 (Early Access sales). We saw up to hundreds of dollars off of some of the largest drives, and large percentages off of smaller options too. This makes up excited for deals this year. We are hoping to see some of the biggest deals on WD Black, as has been the pattern over the years, with a wide range of their drives having at least 50% off. Seagate also offers discounts, but this is usually on internal rather than external.

Last year's Black Friday external hard drive deals in the US

(opens in new tab) WD Easystore 2TB USB 3.0 | $110 $54.99 at Best Buy

Save $55 - If you were looking for a modest amount of extra storage while still benefitting from USB 3.0 transfer speeds, then this WD Easystore ticks both of those boxes and was almost half price.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba Canvio Advance 4TB USB 3.0 | $100 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - For some additional storage space that also comes with a stylish presentation, the Toshiba Canvio Advance is an eye-catching red color with a textured finish to make it stand out from the usual black offerings.

(opens in new tab) WD Easystore 5TB USB 3.0 | $180 $94.99 at Best Buy

Save $85 - Should you require considerably more storage space but you still don't want to break the bank, this larger capacity WD Easystore offers the same portability, fast data transfers, and dropped below $100 last year.

(opens in new tab) WD Black P10 5TB Game Drive | $150 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This portable drive for gamers is a firm favorite among the team here, as you know your data is safe from damage due to the metal case and the 5TB of storage provides ample room for a whole collection of games.

(opens in new tab) Samsung T7 1TB External SSD | $170 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - For some speedy storage that you can take with you anywhere, you know Samsung is a brand you can trust and the T7 delivers with transfers up to 1,000MB/s. This was the lowest price we've seen for this external SSD, and you also had a choice of colors so you could coordinate your look.

(opens in new tab) WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 | $420 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $220 - If you're a data power user, or simply wanted to make sure you absolutely, positively never run out of storage space again, then this 14TB behemoth from WD may have been the last external hard drive you ever bought and was over 50% off.

(opens in new tab) Seagate Portable 2TB USB 3.0 | $62.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - For a 2TB HDD from a trusted brand, it would've been hard to go wrong with this Seagate deal, which cut the listing price by 13% - not a massive saving by any means, but for such an affordable kit, what do you expect?

(opens in new tab) Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB USB 3.0 | $69.99 $57.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - Again, not a once-in-a-lifetime deal here, but it's worth pointing out these offers when the product itself was already on the lower end of the price range and was from a reputable brand.

(opens in new tab) Crucial X6 1TB External SSD | $130 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Two whole terabytes of quality, fast, and reliable storage from a known brand like Crucial is a great proposition in the first place - getting $50 off makes it a no-brainer! An amazing price for this great console SSD.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Professional G-Drive 2TB External SSD | $400 $289.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - This is a hell of a saving that brought this SSD down to its lowest-ever price. If you were hunting around for a bit of external SSD storage, and one that can take a beating to give you peace of mind, then this ultra-rugged SanDisk one is a great shout.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD | $240 $119.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - This was an incredible saving off the list price, but we know the 'real' price hadn't been that $240 mark for a bit. But still! This was an excellent price on an external PS5 SSD and it's robust as heck which provides great peace of mind.

Last year's Black Friday external hard drive deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB USB 3.0 | £55.14 at Amazon

For a low-price storage option that still packs decent capacity and speed, you couldn't go wrong with this Toshiba which also has a textured design to prevent any sliding about while on the go.

(opens in new tab) WD Black P10 5TB Game Drive | £135 £92.99 at Amazon

Save £42 - This was the ultimate portable drive for gamers, as the rugged metal casing means you can take it anywhere without fear of damage from any bumps, and the huge 5TB capacity means you can carry around over 100 games on there.

(opens in new tab) WD Black D10 8TB Game Drive | £242 £144.99 at Amazon

Save £97 - If you've got a huge game library, perhaps through downloading every PS Plus or Game Pass game available, then this unit can handle it all and even has an active cooling system built in, as well as two additional USB charging ports for your peripherals.

(opens in new tab) WD My Passport 2TB USB 3.0 | £70 £52.99 at Amazon

Save £17 - Not a bad saving on top of an already cheap price, making this good value for a simple option to add some storage to your console.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable SSD | £222 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £122 - Not only does this portable drive feature a carabiner loop, two-meter drop protection, plus water and dust resistance to keep your data safe in the most extreme environments, but you also get the speed of an SSD drive for the cheapest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Samsung T7 Touch 2TB External SSD | £354 £197.61 at Amazon

Save £156 - If you want to add some more bells and whistles to your Samsung external SSD then the T7 Touch and its fingerprint sensor are here for you. This is a smashing of the SSD's lowest ever price record and its lowest ever by 50-odd quid!

(opens in new tab) WD My Book 12TB Desktop | £275 £189.99 at Amazon

Save £85 - If you have a huge amount of files that need storing somewhere secure, then it's unlikely you'll run out of space any time soon with this monster 12TB external drive, which comes with password protection and auto back up software.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD | £140 £75.99 at Amazon

Save £64 - If you fancy your external SSD to be robust and pocket-sized, and still offer that sweet, sweet performance, then the baby of SanDisk's portable line is a great shout. And it was at the lowest ever price too. Nice.

