When does Black Adam take place on the DC timeline? It's a fair question, considering the DC universe is made up of canon and non-canon entries, meaning it all gets quite confusing very quickly. Have no fear, though, because we've got everything you need to know right here.

Due to the nature of what we're talking about, we're diving deep into spoilers. So, here's your warning: the following contains major Black Adam spoilers, so turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet!

Black Adam on the DCEU timeline

To start with, let's discount all the non-DCEU DC movies that have been released. The Batman, Joker, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and DC League of SuperPets should all be considered in their own, separate universes, unconnected to the main run of movies.

As for Black Adam's place in the chronology, that can be pinned down by references to other DC movies. For one thing, young Amon Tomaz has a room chock full of DC memorabilia, including Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Aquaman, the Flash, and Cyborg. That means Black Adam has to take place after these heroes make themselves known to the world – Superman started it all in Man of Steel, while the rest of the heroes must become properly known to the public after Justice League.

Plus, that Black Adam post-credits scene is another huge giveaway. Superman himself shows up, so Black Adam must be set post-resurrection, following the hero's death in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – Superman comes back to life in Justice League.

Black Adam also definitely takes place after The Suicide Squad, as revealed by Amanda Waller and Emilia Harcourt's appearances, and Teth-Adam even spends some time in suspended animation at a Task Force X black site. This would also place the movie after Aquaman, Shazam, Birds of Prey, and probably Peacemaker.

As for a specific year, James Gunn told Screen Rant (opens in new tab) that The Suicide Squad "takes place in the year it comes out," which is 2021, so we can assume Black Adam is set either in 2021 or 2022. That makes Black Adam the most recent DC movie on the timeline, then.

