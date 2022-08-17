Dwayne Johnson on Black Adam spin-offs, expanding the DC universe, and crossing over with Marvel

Dwayne Johnson has been saying Black Adam will disrupt the hierarchy of the DC universe for years. And now, with the anti-hero flying into cinemas soon, that's about to finally come true.

"The goal is to really expand the universe, and introduce new characters, and spin-off, and be really strategic about the plan," Johnson tells Total Film in the new issue (opens in new tab) of the magazine, which features Black Adam on the cover. "We have a few ideas of what characters people are really going to respond to in Black Adam, and so we’re already thinking ahead to: 'Let’s start thinking about that movie, and what that movie looks like for them.'"

"I think our ambition has always been that this is all a shared universe, you know?” adds producer Hiram Garcia. "While [Black Adam and Shazam] may not be crossing paths, everything exists in a big umbrella of the DC universe. And we want to be able to build out the universe as big as we can, and, you know, with those ambitions. If everything’s received the way we hope it will be, we have opportunities to potentially see crossovers in certain points.”

Johnson says that, while pushing for more DC integration, he even wants to take on the heroes over at Marvel. "I am optimistic," he smiles. "Just my nature is optimistic. And especially when it comes to creative. Especially when it comes to movies. And especially when it comes to the pantheon of DC superheroes and supervillains. Across the street, we have the pantheon of superheroes and supervillains of Marvel. To me, they can not only exist, but they should, in my mind, cross paths one day."

