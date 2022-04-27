Unreleased Black Adam trailer sees Hawkman confront Dwayne Johnson's murderous superhero

CinemaCon attendees were gifted new looks at a whole host of upcoming DC movies, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. They were also given a glimpse at Black Adam's first look trailer, as Dwayne Johnson descended upon the Las Vegas event to introduce the sizzle reel.

Per Comic Book, the teaser opens with a shot of a frozen tundra, as futuristic-looking ships dart across the sky above. It then cuts to Black Adam (Johnson) in a water tube, before he can be heard saying: "I was a slave when I died. When I was a reborn, I was a god."

Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate appears and tells Adam that his powers have never brought about anything but destruction, opening a portal much like Marvel's Doctor Strange. In a flashback, Adam's past self is then seen being thrown into a pit, before it cuts back to modern day and he awakens in a tomb, zapping the black ops team surrounding him with electricity. During his rampage, Adam strikes down helicopters and grabs a rocket mid-flight, hurling it back towards his enemies.

After action shots of the Justice Society of America play out, Aldis Hodge's Hawkman approaches Black Adam and says: "There are heroes and villains. Heroes don't kill people."

"Well, I do," Black Adam replies smugly.

Speaking on stage, Johnson said: "It really served us well to wait and hold and watch these other stories and these other superheroes unfold and have that really inform us moving forward how we were going to create Black Adam and the story that we were going to tell. So this truly is a dream of mine. It has been a dream of mine... It's one of the things in my life that gets me out of bed, it stokes that flame in that passion. It makes me a burner. And I know there's a lot of burners in this room here."

"We have been talking that Black Adam, the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change. That's not far off, and that's not hyperbole," he continued. "You know, when you see the movie and you see the character, you'll understand what I mean.

"[Director] Jaume Collet-Serra, when I met with him probably about four or five years ago. He said 'Who is your favorite actor of all time?' I said 'Clint Eastwood 'and he goes, 'I'm glad you said that because I see Black Adam as being the Dirty Harry of the superhero world.' And that was in many ways our North Star."

Black Adam is scheduled to release in the US on October 21, 2022. To prepare, check out our handy guide on how to watch the DC movies in order.